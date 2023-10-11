Skunk Tests Positive for Rabies in City of Utica

Oneida County Health Department Urges Residents to Recognize Signs of Rabies

A skunk has tested positive for rabies in the City of Utica. The skunk was sent to the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center for testing on October 10, 2023 and positive results were reported on October 11, 2023. One person was exposed to the skunk.

Signs of rabies include:

Animal acting strangely

Animal acting mad

Animal acting shy

The animal may get unusually close

Drooling or foaming from the mouth

If you see an animal, wild or stray, do not approach it and stay away. If despite your best efforts you are bit by the animal or have come into contact with the animal’s saliva, seek medical attention and contact the Oneida County Health Department to determine next steps. Rabies is a deadly disease and if you become exposed, it is vital to get appropriate care to avoid contracting rabies.

Per NYS Public Health Law, all dogs, cats, and ferrets must be vaccinated by 4 months old and then 1 year following the initial dose. Dogs and cats need to receive a booster dose every 3 years following. Ferrets must receive booster doses annually. For the safety of pets and the convenience of county residents, the Oneida County Health Department offers Rabies Vaccination Clinics throughout the year in various community locations. There is one more rabies vaccination clinic scheduled this year:

October 19, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town of Trenton Offices

Appointments are required for the clinics. For more information on rabies prevention, or to make an appointment for an upcoming rabies vaccination clinic, contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5064 or log onto our web site at ocgov.net/rabies.

