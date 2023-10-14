Israeli Woman Condemns Netanyahu Government

By Elinor Carin

Editor’s Note: Elinor Carin is an Israeli citizen whom I had the pleasure of training with and living with in NYC in the mid to late 70’s. We studied Shiatsu, energy medicine and meridian therapy from Wataru Ohashi. We were the best ones in the class and always worked together. We ended up living together in the East Village on 7th St. and Tompkins Square Park and shared the apartment into the 80’s. Eli has lived in Israel for many years now. We have remained friends. I recently reached out. This is what she has to say.

Hi. I wish you could interview me, as an Israeli citizen, on your radio show so that people would hear what ordinary folks think. If you could spread it amongst those you know, it will do! So here goes;

We are in the clutches of a government that is against its own people. They are a conglomeration of nincompoops, moronic mutants. They have lead us towards this catastrophe.

This Netanyahu government has reduced people who follow them to be brain washed robots. Our institutions are not functioning. It is now all in the hands of the people themselves, the army and the police, who are fighting heroically against monsters.

The atrocities are not fathomable.

And still this government is non functional.

Not one minister has addressed the nation. To me this government is of the same fabric as the governments of Afghanistan, Russia and Iran. All are oppressive and suppressive. Not as brutal, yet, but given the right circumstances, brutality will come into the equation.

We should fight this government and eliminate it like we are fighting the Hamas, and oust it. They have committed crimes against their own people, who are now paying with their lives.

All this does not excuse the terrorist regime in Gaza, and everywhere else in the world. They are an aberration and an abomination of the human race.