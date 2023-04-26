SUNY Poly’s online RN to BSN program ranked top five in New York State

UTICA, NY – SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) today announced that its program offering a bachelor’s of science with a major in nursing to current registered nurses (RNs) through the College of Health Sciences has been ranked No. 5 in New York State by RegisteredNursing.org.

SUNY Poly’s online RN to BSN program is designed to serve licensed registered nurses from state-approved associate or diploma nursing programs who are prepared to focus on their professional and career development. Most courses are offered in an asynchronous format, which provides working nurses with maximum flexibility to engage in coursework. Through various partnerships with statewide healthcare institutions, students are able to attend synchronous classes virtually and conveniently fulfill practicum requirements.

“We appreciate this recognition that further demonstrates SUNY Poly’s commitment to developing the next generation of healthcare workers in New York State and beyond,” said Interim Dean of the College of Health Sciences Dr. Joanne Joseph. “Our RN to BSN program provides nurses the opportunity to get a top-notch education while working in the field.”

In addition to providing students with the tools and knowledge to grow both professionally and personally, as well as advance their nursing career, the program also allows nurses in the program to comply with New York State’s “BSN in 10” law, which requires RNs to attain a bachelor’s degree within 10 years of initial licensure.

The RegisteredNursing.com ranking was determined by analyzing data sources from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE), the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), the Council for Community and Economic Research, and the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). Total points calculated for each institution includes factors such as tuition fees, graduation rates, and accreditation status.

About SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly)

SUNY Poly is New York’s globally recognized, high-tech educational ecosystem. SUNY Poly offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in the emerging disciplines of nanoscience and nanoengineering, as well as cutting-edge nanobioscience programs at its Albany campus, and undergraduate and graduate degrees in technology, including engineering, cybersecurity, computer science, and the engineering technologies; professional studies, including business, communication, and nursing; and arts and sciences, including natural sciences, game design, mathematics, humanities, and social sciences at its Utica campus; thriving athletic, recreational, and cultural programs, events, and activities complement the campus experience. As the world’s most advanced, university-driven research enterprise, SUNY Poly boasts billions of dollars in high-tech investments and hundreds of corporate partners since its inception. For information visit www.sunypoly.edu.