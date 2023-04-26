Broadway Utica
Announcement

Skunk tests positive for rabies in village of Booneville

By Utica Phoenix Staff
A skunk has tested positive for rabies in the Village of Boonville. The skunk was sent to the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center for testing on April 24, 2023 and positive results were reported on April 25, 2023.  At this time, there were no reported exposures. This skunk was captured on April 21, 2023 in the Village Square in Boonville. If anyone was in the area during this time and believes they or their pet had contact with this skunk, please contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5064.

 

Signs of rabies include:

  • Animal acting strangely
  • Animal acting mad
  • Animal acting shy
  • The animal may get unusually close
  • Drooling or foaming from the mouth  

 

If you see an animal, wild or stray, with these signs, do not approach it and stay away.  If any animal is acting strangely, call your local animal control officer for help.

 

Per NYS Public Health Law, all dogs, cats, and ferrets must be vaccinated by 4 months old and then 1 year following the initial dose.  Dogs and cats need to receive a booster dose every 3 years following.  Ferrets must receive booster doses annually. For the safety of pets and the convenience of county residents, the Oneida County Health Department offers Rabies Vaccination Clinics throughout the year in various community locations. The following rabies vaccination clinics have been scheduled:

           

  • April 27, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town of Trenton Offices
  • June 12, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Annsville Highway Garage
  • July 24, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Vienna Town Garage
  • August 21, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 6:30  p.m. at the Rome Kennedy Arena
  • October 19, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town of Trenton Offices

 

Appointments are required for the clinics. For more information on rabies prevention, or to make an appointment for an upcoming rabies vaccination clinic, contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5064 or log onto our web site at ocgov.net/rabies.

