Indivisible Mohawk Valley releases report on recent demonstration

Utica Phoenix Staff
Constituents Call on Rep. Brandon Williams to move n or move out

Utica, NY: In direct response to the Post Standard’s April 3rd article “Brandon Williams Promised to Move Into the CNY House District. Now it Might Now Happen,” members of Indivisible Mohawk Valley organized a public demonstration outside of Congressman Williams’ Utica office building at 421 Broad Street from noon to 1pm on April 26. Participants held signs that read “Keep your word,” “Rep. Brandon Williams chooses to live outside the district,” and “NY22 or Bust.” They also brought moving boxes stacked on a dolly and a U-Haul moving truck with them to emphasize the choice they want the Congressman to make.

“I’m sick and tired of members of Congress being dishonest with their constituents. Brandon Williams needs to keep his word. If he wants to get to know his constituents, he needs to live in the district, “ said Carole Gehrig, a retired teacher in Whitesboro. 

Several participants also went to the second floor and delivered a letter signed by 160 constituents from across Oneida, Madison, and Onondaga counties. The letter calls on Congressman Williams to keep his campaign promise and move into the district, or move out of Congress.

“An elected official is a public servant and should know the people he represents and govern on behalf of them. Brandon Williams’ actions show that he is concerned about his political career, but not about knowing his constituents or their needs. We deserve better,” said Jennifer Geiger of Rome. 

“We deserve better than broken promises. If he breaks this promise, what other ones will he break?” said Kathy Wojciechowski of Oneida Castle. 

Cover photo credit: Sarah Reeske

 

