Announcement

ICAN to hold an “All I Can” job fair on May 10

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica, NY: ICAN is hosting a Job Fair on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 from 4:00-7:00pm at Delta Hotels by Marriott in Downtown Utica. 
 
The event will feature ALL ICAN departments and programs. Team members and department heads will be available to assist applicants, answer questions, discuss the details of current job opportunities as well as schedule interviews on the spot. Participants will have the chance to learn more about ICAN culture, the great benefits and career opportunities.
 
There is no registration required to attend this job fair. 
 
Positions at ICAN range from entry level, admin, management, leadership and many more. Current positions include Director of Quality Improvement, SNUG social worker, Museum Education Manager, admin positions and many more. Both part time and full time positions are available as well as some positions that follow the school schedule! 
 
ICAN is a family-first, flexible and fun work place! Perks include 35-hour work week, your birthday off, service awards, eight paid holidays and professional development. 
 
ICAN was named the BEST Place to Work in Central New York by the CNY Business Journal in 2022.
 
For more information, visit www.ican.family or email HR@ican.family
 
ABOUT ICAN
Founded in 1997, ICAN is a unique home and community-based network that provides individualized and non-traditional services and care to the highest risk individuals and families with social, emotional, mental health and behavioral challenges. ICAN’s team of close to 220 staff consisting of care managers, service coordinators, social workers, support specialists, clinical staff and an extensive Independent Practice Association (IPA) of 250+ providers work together to provide a platform for support, family reunification and preservation to over 2,000 individuals and families each day – prenatally through end of life.
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY.

