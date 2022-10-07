State: Gov. Hochul Announces 27 Municipalities Selected to Participate in ‘Clean Water’ Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced 27 municipalities have been selected to participate in a program that will help develop asset management programs to evaluate, monitor, protect, and responsibly plan upgrades for wastewater infrastructure facilities. The program supports ongoing efforts to ensure the responsible stewardship of New York’s nation-leading investments in clean water infrastructure to protect public health and the environment and support local economies.

“The State’s Asset Management Program advances resources and expertise to help municipal leaders establish robust programs to maintain and upgrade essential wastewater infrastructure systems,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration is committed to helping local communities across the state protect wastewater systems that are often a municipality’s single-most valuable asset. By evaluating flood resilience needs, these local asset management programs will help our communities mitigate the effects of climate change and better prepare for the future.”

Asset management is a process that municipalities use to manage infrastructure investments. It includes procedures to inventory, assess, and track infrastructure throughout its life cycle. These procedures improve resiliency, longevity, budgeting, and proper operation of critical infrastructure, while supporting municipal planning and reducing costs over the long term. The program builds upon a successful $3 million pilot completed in 2021 and administered by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC). The pilot program helped 10 local governments across the state inventory their wastewater assets, identify risks to their wastewater infrastructure, and determine cost-effective, tangible solutions to address those risks.

The second phase of the State’s Asset Management Program announced today will continue New York State’s proactive approach to managing wastewater treatment by providing engineering consultant planning services, software management systems, and technical training to local governments. Consulting services will assist municipalities in identifying weaknesses in their current systems to promote repairs before a system failure occurs. The ability to minimize costly emergency repairs and prevent service disruptions will help protect public health and the environment.

Funding for the program totals $10 million that was made available through the Clean Water Infrastructure Act and is administered by EFC in partnership with DEC, which has regulatory oversight of wastewater facilities. EFC contracted with Arcadis of New York, Inc., to serve as program advisor, and 10 additional engineering firms to build local knowledge and capacity across New York State. DEC selected 27 municipalities across the State to participate in the program:

Capital Region:

Albany County Village of Athens Town of East Greenbush City of Glens Falls

Central New York

City of Auburn Village of Marcellus Village of Skaneateles

Finger Lakes

Village of Arcade Village of Le Roy Village of Lima Livingston County

Long Island

Village of Hempstead Suffolk County

Mid-Hudson

Village of Rhinebeck Town of Ulster City of Newburgh

Mohawk Valley

City of Gloversville City of Johnstown City of Little Falls

New York City

North Country

Town of AuSable Village of Philadelphia Village of Sackets Harbor

Southern Tier

Village of Bath Village of Endicott

Western New York

Erie County Village of Sherman

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner and Environmental Facilities Corporation Board Chair Basil Seggos said, “The Asset Management Program is a proven method to help local officials identify necessary projects to improve the reliability of their sewer systems and reduce potential risks to public health and the environment. With the continued support of Governor Hochul and in collaboration with our partners at EFC, DEC looks forward to building upon the prior success of this beneficial program with an additional 27 municipalities representing 30 wastewater systems.”

Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “As a public benefit corporation that disburses more than a billion dollars annually to fund the planning, design, and construction of water infrastructure projects in New York State, EFC knows first-hand how expensive it is to rebuild infrastructure that suffers from delayed maintenance, and that some of the most successful projects are those that prioritize the critical planning process. EFC applauds Governor Hochul for providing resources to municipalities to help ease the financial burden they face in planning upgrades to antiquated systems that are being tested by time, and climate change. These valuable resources are being provided at no out-of-pocket cost to participating municipalities, enabling them to prioritize the most crucial repairs to their systems and ensure their once-in-a-generation capital projects are cost effective and in accordance with best practices.”

For more information on the Asset Management Program, go to dec.ny.gov/chemical/101412. html .

New York State remains a national leader in water quality investments. The 2023 Enacted Budget builds upon New York State’s commitments by including more than half a billion dollars in direct investment into clean water initiatives, including $500 million in clean water infrastructure funding, bringing the State’s total clean water investment to $4.5 billion since 2017; $400 million – a record level of funding – for the Environmental Protection Fund to support critical projects that work to mitigate the effects of climate change, improve agricultural resources, protect water sources, advance conservation efforts and provide recreational opportunities; and $4.2 billion for the landmark Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act. If approved by voters this fall, this historic initiative will provide the support New York State needs to protect and improve water resources, restore critical environmental habitats, reduce flood risks, conserve additional lands and open spaces, and invest in climate change mitigation projects that will reduce pollution and lower carbon emissions.