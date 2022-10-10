State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Progress Combatting Covid-19

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“I urge New Yorkers to remain vigilant and to use all available tools to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities, from COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Stay up to date on your vaccine doses, and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”

Governor Hochul continues to urge New Yorkers to get their bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech for anyone age 12 or older and from Moderna for those 18 or older. To schedule an appointment for a booster, New Yorkers should contact their local pharmacy, county health department, or healthcare provider; visit vaccines.gov; text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Governor Hochul reminds all New Yorkers to get their annual flu vaccination, as influenza is already considered widespread across the state. Since September, cases have been increasing, with 596 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza for the week ending Oct. 1. As influenza and COVID-19 circulate simultaneously, those eligible should also get a COVID booster.

For information about flu vaccine clinics, contact the local health department or visit Vaccines.gov/find- vaccines .

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 21.25

7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 20.06

Test Results Reported – 62,761

Total Positive – 4,152

Percent Positive – 6.30%**

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.74%**

Patient Hospitalization – 2,433 (+8)

Patients Newly Admitted – 437

Patients in ICU – 226 (-3)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 84 (-2)

Total Discharges – 348,196 (+383)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 16

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 58,250

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 74,391

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 40,266,899

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 5,373

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 28,964

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 93.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 84.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 88.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 83.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 75.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 92.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Tuesday, October 4, 2022 Wednesday, October 5, 2022 Thursday, October 6, 2022 Capital Region 21.20 21.07 20.73 Central New York 27.61 27.69 27.04 Finger Lakes 18.29 17.72 17.63 Long Island 24.76 24.27 23.37 Mid-Hudson 20.91 20.80 19.88 Mohawk Valley 26.43 26.11 26.76 New York City 19.92 19.47 18.46 North Country 24.11 22.09 21.79 Southern Tier 21.05 21.37 20.63 Western New York 17.73 17.99 17.75 Statewide 21.15 20.81 20.06

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Tuesday, October 4, 2022 Wednesday, October 5, 2022 Thursday, October 6, 2022 Capital Region 9.82% 9.82% 9.77% Central New York 10.65% 10.79% 10.85% Finger Lakes 8.56% 8.44% 8.30% Long Island 7.38% 7.27% 6.98% Mid-Hudson 6.63% 6.52% 7.05% Mohawk Valley 11.11% 10.85% 11.14% New York City 5.51% 5.42% 5.13% North Country 10.52% 9.80% 9.90% Southern Tier 8.12% 8.35% 7.86% Western New York 10.63% 10.67% 10.47% Statewide 6.97% 6.89% 6.74%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, October 4, 2022 Wednesday, October 5, 2022 Thursday, October 6, 2022 Bronx 5.69% 5.65% 5.22% Kings 4.55% 4.46% 4.23% New York 5.45% 5.27% 4.91% Queens 6.12% 6.08% 5.74% Richmond 8.26% 8.36% 8.27%

Yesterday, 4,152 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 6,071,907. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 73,325 71 Allegany 10,208 8 Broome 54,548 40 Cattaraugus 18,193 10 Cayuga 19,129 22 Chautauqua 27,724 31 Chemung 24,911 26 Chenango 11,075 5 Clinton 20,864 28 Columbia 12,727 17 Cortland 12,566 9 Delaware 9,441 8 Dutchess 77,614 62 Erie 253,253 180 Essex 7,098 8 Franklin 11,351 11 Fulton 15,497 33 Genesee 15,628 15 Greene 10,174 4 Hamilton 1,016 – Herkimer 16,451 14 Jefferson 24,780 31 Lewis 6,939 5 Livingston 13,520 11 Madison 15,799 30 Monroe 179,935 137 Montgomery 14,114 10 Nassau 499,938 325 Niagara 56,276 30 NYC 2,820,500 1,548 Oneida 64,808 83 Onondaga 134,735 130 Ontario 24,227 22 Orange 127,473 101 Orleans 9,938 7 Oswego 32,286 48 Otsego 12,411 14 Putnam 28,875 20 Rensselaer 39,030 31 Rockland 109,388 57 Saratoga 57,497 57 Schenectady 40,780 36 Schoharie 6,108 5 Schuyler 4,104 6 Seneca 7,079 10 St. Lawrence 24,913 33 Steuben 23,686 21 Suffolk 517,298 372 Sullivan 22,410 30 Tioga 13,085 13 Tompkins 24,801 11 Ulster 39,450 44 Warren 17,362 24 Washington 14,643 18 Wayne 20,438 19 Westchester 306,883 196 Wyoming 9,444 6 Yates 4,161 9

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 139 84 60.4% 55 39.6% Central New York 123 64 52.0% 59 48.0% Finger Lakes 266 88 33.1% 178 66.9% Long Island 421 185 43.9% 236 56.1% Mid-Hudson 279 115 41.2% 164 58.8% Mohawk Valley 76 44 57.9% 32 42.1% New York City 845 344 40.7% 501 59.3% North Country 53 16 30.2% 37 69.8% Southern Tier 100 50 50.0% 50 50.0% Western New York 131 69 52.7% 62 47.3% Statewide 2,433 1,059 43.5% 1,374 56.5%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, there were 16 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 58,250. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 2 Broome 1 Chenango 1 Erie 1 Kings 1 Nassau 2 New York 1 Orange 1 Putnam 1 Queens 1 Schenectady 1 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 1 Wayne 1 Grand Total 16

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated and boosted by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Cumulative

Total Capital Region 985,179 901,979 Central New York 659,695 610,344 Finger Lakes 888,000 821,734 Long Island 2,248,259 2,002,932 Mid-Hudson 1,764,862 1,547,705 Mohawk Valley 332,059 309,210 New York City 8,287,947 7,338,640 North Country 312,059 282,243 Southern Tier 455,085 415,161 Western New York 980,179 900,671 Statewide 16,913,324 15,130,619 Booster/Additional Shots Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 601,629 405 Central New York 404,362 344 Finger Lakes 632,197 480 Long Island 1,437,592 1,228 Mid-Hudson 1,136,846 938 Mohawk Valley 210,325 82 New York City 3,731,547 1,219 North Country 188,825 116 Southern Tier 286,837 229 Western New York 668,214 327 Statewide 9,298,374 5,368

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally reported data, which is inclusive of federally administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.