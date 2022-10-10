Broadway Utica
State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Progress Combatting Covid-19

Kathy Hochul
Kathy Hochul

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.     

“I urge New Yorkers to remain vigilant and to use all available tools to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities, from COVID-19,Governor Hochul said. “Stay up to date on your vaccine doses, and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”

Governor Hochul continues to urge New Yorkers to get their bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech for anyone age 12 or older and from Moderna for those 18 or older. To schedule an appointment for a booster, New Yorkers should contact their local pharmacy, county health department, or healthcare provider; visit vaccines.gov; text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. 

Governor Hochul reminds all New Yorkers to get their annual flu vaccination, as influenza is already considered widespread across the state. Since September, cases have been increasing, with 596 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza for the week ending Oct. 1. As influenza and COVID-19 circulate simultaneously, those eligible should also get a COVID booster.

For information about flu vaccine clinics, contact the local health department or visit Vaccines.gov/find-vaccines.  

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:    

  • Cases Per 100k – 21.25
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 20.06
  • Test Results Reported – 62,761
  • Total Positive – 4,152
  • Percent Positive – 6.30%**    
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.74%**       
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,433 (+8)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 437
  • Patients in ICU – 226 (-3)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 84 (-2)
  • Total Discharges – 348,196 (+383)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 16   
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 58,250

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.       

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.       

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.      

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 74,391

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.        

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 40,266,899
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 5,373
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 28,964
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 93.4% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 84.8% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 88.9% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.3% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 83.5% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 75.5% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 92.6% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.1%  

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:        

Region

Tuesday, October 4,

2022

Wednesday, October 5,

2022

Thursday, October 6,

2022

Capital Region 

21.20

21.07

20.73

Central New York 

27.61

27.69

27.04

Finger Lakes 

18.29

17.72

17.63

Long Island 

24.76

24.27

23.37

Mid-Hudson 

20.91

20.80

19.88

Mohawk Valley 

26.43

26.11

26.76

New York City 

19.92

19.47

18.46

North Country 

24.11

22.09

21.79

Southern Tier 

21.05

21.37

20.63

Western New York 

17.73

17.99

17.75

Statewide 

21.15

20.81

20.06

       

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:              

Region 

Tuesday,

October 4,

2022

Wednesday,

October 5,

2022

Thursday,

October 6,

2022

Capital Region 

9.82%

9.82%

9.77%

Central New York 

10.65%

10.79%

10.85%

Finger Lakes 

8.56%

8.44%

8.30%

Long Island 

7.38%

7.27%

6.98%

Mid-Hudson 

6.63%

6.52%

7.05%

Mohawk Valley 

11.11%

10.85%

11.14%

New York City 

5.51%

5.42%

5.13%

North Country 

10.52%

9.80%

9.90%

Southern Tier 

8.12%

8.35%

7.86%

Western New York 

10.63%

10.67%

10.47%

Statewide 

6.97%

6.89%

6.74%

       

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.          

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:              

Borough in NYC 

Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Thursday, October 6, 2022

Bronx

5.69%

5.65%

5.22%

Kings

4.55%

4.46%

4.23%

New York

5.45%

5.27%

4.91%

Queens

6.12%

6.08%

5.74%

Richmond

8.26%

8.36%

8.27%

       

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.       

Yesterday, 4,152 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 6,071,907. A geographic breakdown is as follows:        

County 

Total Positive 

New Positive 

Albany

73,325

71

Allegany

10,208

8

Broome

54,548

40

Cattaraugus

18,193

10

Cayuga

19,129

22

Chautauqua

27,724

31

Chemung

24,911

26

Chenango

11,075

5

Clinton

20,864

28

Columbia

12,727

17

Cortland

12,566

9

Delaware

9,441

8

Dutchess

77,614

62

Erie

253,253

180

Essex

7,098

8

Franklin

11,351

11

Fulton

15,497

33

Genesee

15,628

15

Greene

10,174

4

Hamilton

1,016

Herkimer

16,451

14

Jefferson

24,780

31

Lewis

6,939

5

Livingston

13,520

11

Madison

15,799

30

Monroe

179,935

137

Montgomery

14,114

10

Nassau

499,938

325

Niagara

56,276

30

NYC

2,820,500

1,548

Oneida

64,808

83

Onondaga

134,735

130

Ontario

24,227

22

Orange

127,473

101

Orleans

9,938

7

Oswego

32,286

48

Otsego

12,411

14

Putnam

28,875

20

Rensselaer

39,030

31

Rockland

109,388

57

Saratoga

57,497

57

Schenectady

40,780

36

Schoharie

6,108

5

Schuyler

4,104

6

Seneca

7,079

10

St. Lawrence

24,913

33

Steuben

23,686

21

Suffolk

517,298

372

Sullivan

22,410

30

Tioga

13,085

13

Tompkins

24,801

11

Ulster

39,450

44

Warren

17,362

24

Washington

14,643

18

Wayne

20,438

19

Westchester

306,883

196

Wyoming

9,444

6

Yates

4,161

9

     

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:     

Region 

COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized 

Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID 

% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID 

Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission 

% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission 

Capital Region

139

84

60.4%

55

39.6%

Central New York

123

64

52.0%

59

48.0%

Finger Lakes

266

88

33.1%

178

66.9%

Long Island

421

185

43.9%

236

56.1%

Mid-Hudson

279

115

41.2%

164

58.8%

Mohawk Valley

76

44

57.9%

32

42.1%

New York City

845

344

40.7%

501

59.3%

North Country

53

16

30.2%

37

69.8%

Southern Tier

100

50

50.0%

50

50.0%

Western New York

131

69

52.7%

62

47.3%

Statewide

2,433

1,059

43.5%

1,374

56.5%

   

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).      

Yesterday, there were 16 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 58,250. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

County

New Deaths

Bronx

2

Broome

1

Chenango

1

Erie

1

Kings

1

Nassau

2

New York

1

Orange

1

Putnam

1

Queens

1

Schenectady

1

St. Lawrence

1

Suffolk

1

Wayne

1

Grand Total

16

 

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.        

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.       

A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated and boosted by region is as follows:     

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location 

 

  

People with at least one vaccine dose 

People with complete vaccine series 

Region 

Cumulative
Total 

Cumulative
Total 

Capital Region 

985,179

901,979

Central New York 

659,695

610,344

Finger Lakes 

888,000

821,734

Long Island 

2,248,259

2,002,932

Mid-Hudson 

1,764,862

1,547,705

Mohawk Valley 

332,059

309,210

New York City 

8,287,947

7,338,640

North Country 

312,059

282,243

Southern Tier 

455,085

415,161

Western New York 

980,179

900,671

Statewide 

16,913,324

15,130,619

 

 

 

Booster/Additional Shots 

 

Region 

Cumulative
Total 

Increase over past 7 days 

Capital Region 

601,629

405

Central New York 

404,362

344

Finger Lakes 

632,197

480

Long Island 

1,437,592

1,228

Mid-Hudson 

1,136,846

938

Mohawk Valley 

210,325

82

New York City 

3,731,547

1,219

North Country 

188,825

116

Southern Tier 

286,837

229

Western New York 

668,214

327

Statewide 

9,298,374

5,368

  

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally reported data, which is inclusive of federally administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.   

