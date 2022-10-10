Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementState News: Attorney Gen. Letitia James Fights to Maintain Concealed Carry Gun...
AnnouncementNewsState News

State News: Attorney Gen. Letitia James Fights to Maintain Concealed Carry Gun Laws

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
119
Photo: AP Photo/Richard Drew.

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today took action to maintain the Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) and protect New Yorkers after a federal judge last week granted a temporary restraining order in Antonyuk v. Hochul:

“Today my office filed a motion to keep the entire Concealed Carry Improvement Act in effect and continue to protect communities as the appeals process moves forward. This common-sense gun control legislation is critical in our state’s effort to reduce gun violence. We will continue to fight for the safety of everyday New Yorkers.”

The CCIA was passed during an extraordinary session of the Legislature and enacted earlier this summer in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. The law strengthens requirements for concealed carry permits, prohibits guns in sensitive places, requires individuals with concealed carry permits to request a property owner’s consent to carry on their premises, enhances safe storage requirements, requires social media review ahead of certain gun purchases, and requires background checks on all ammunition purchases.

Previous article
State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Progress Combatting Covid-19
Next article
Local: CNY Musician Kevin Alexander Releases New Cover Album
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Saratoga Spa
Announcement

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $4.2M Project to Improve Walking/Biking in...

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0