Local: CNY Musician Kevin Alexander Releases New Cover Album

If you’ve ever wondered what musicians do between albums, you might get different answers depending on who you ask. Some take some much needed time off, some work on new material, and some search for inspiration. For CNY native Kevin Alexander, the answer was to put together a collection of covers for an album titled “Cobalt: Acoustic Covers, Vol. 1.”

Locals may remember Alexander. He released his first studio album in 2017, “The Lovely,” which was a collection of nine songs that, while eclectic, followed a familiar musical pattern. Alexander is fond of the acoustic guitar—the guiding voice for his opening record—infusing his songs with easily lovable melodies backed by signature vocals. His inspiration from classic songs is apparent throughout the album, from the somber opening “Late Afternoon Desire” to the upbeat “Little Johnny,” to the melancholy heartbreak anthem “My Darling.”

These same stylings are present on “Cobalt,” released October 1, 2022 on iTunes, following a pre-order offer the weeks prior. The titles should be recognizable to a variety of audiences, with some reminiscent of songs from ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s, while others are reminiscent of popular hits of today or the last few decades.

The first track, “Something” (The Beatles) is slow and melodic, followed by tracks that follow a similar pattern. “He Lays in the Reins,” (from a joint EP by Calexico and Iron & Wine) and “Jolene” (Ray LaMontagne) are the kind of music you can cruise to, or sit and drink a cup of coffee to on an overcast day. Alexander ties the songs together with similar feel and tempo; they’re soothing, sans instrumentation save his guitar, which is bright and soulful.

Alexander also throws in some Elton John for good measure (“Your Song”), Jewel (“You Were Meant for Me”), mixed with one of the album’s sweetest mixtures, a slow-tempered and melodic cover of “Stay” by Rhianna. “Cobalt” reaches back to the ‘60s for a moment with “Where Do You Go to My Lovely” from Peter Sarstedt, mixing into the album nicely.

The standout hit, however, is Alexander’s cover of Adele’s haunting “Someone Like You.” The musician translates a power-heavy vocal and piano track to just an acoustic guitar and his rich voice; which, presenting the track in a stripped-down fashion, adds to it in intoxicating ways. It’s a song you’ll want to listen to at least a few times on repeat.

“Cobalt” is for the Folk/Country lover, but I can imagine a wide variety of people enjoying this album. It covers a wide range of genres, recorded in such a way as to fit a theme, and is a placid and gentle listen. Alexander stated to this writer that he wanted to create a coherent mood, without picking songs that were of obvious genres. In that, he has surely succeeded. It’s a great follow-up to “The Lovely,” and “Cobalt’s” denotation of ‘Acoustic Covers, Vol. 1’ pave the way for future releases of similar intrigue.

“Cobalt” is available to purchase on iTunes for $8.91. It is also available on Amazon, Spotify, Bandcamp, Tidal, and other major platforms. You can also follow Kevin Alexander on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Spotify. The album’s definitely worth a listen, and you’ll be supporting local music at the same time.