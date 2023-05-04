Broadway Utica
Slocum-Dickson Medical Group to host hiring event

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
New Hartford, NY: Slocum-Dickson Medical Group is hosting a Hiring Event for Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants on May 23, 2023. This event will be held at the new campus located at 117 Business Park Drive in the LaPolla & Ford Business Park from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm.

The physician-owned and operated medical group continues to grow and is hiring nurse practitioners and physician assistants in select departments. Physicians will be conducting on-the-spot interviews, and snacks and refreshments will be provided for attendees.

 

Departments Hiring:

 

  • Dermatology
  • Gastroenterology
  • Hematology & Oncology
  • Neurology
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • Plastic Surgery – Cosmetics
  • Plastic Surgery – Hand
  • Primary Care (Internal & Family Med.)
  • Pulmonary Medicine & Sleep Disorders
  • Urgent Care

 

 

Registration for the hiring event is preferred. Interested nurse practitioners and physician assistants can register to attend May 23, 2023, hiring event at sdmg.com/hiring-event. All participants are asked to bring their resumes and to be prepared for on-site interviews.

Slocum-Dickson Medical Group; providing generations of quality care in your backyard.

 

About Slocum-Dickson Medical Group: 
Slocum-Dickson Medical Group began in 1938 with three physicians.  By consolidating their practices, they were able to realize the benefits of a physician-owned multi-specialty group practice to improve the quality of medical care received by the patient.  Today, the group employs over 50 physicians and several hundred staff members. As the group continues to expand, the focus is still on patient-centered, physician-directed, quality care.

Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

