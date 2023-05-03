EMERGENCY !!! HISTORIC DOCUMENT in metal container lost $1000 REWARD OFFERED!! 

From Sir Knight Tom Loughlin Jr

EMERGENCY RESPONSE CONTACT—MEDIA AND PUBLIC -Commander Stuart Card 315-725-7002

Utica Commandery’s 200th anniversary weekend event was a great success but in transporting some of the displayed historical items, one was lost roadside, a $ 1000 reward is offered for its recovery, call 315 7002 so we can send a description of the item and the route,

These items are of little cash value outside our organization but provide an irreplaceable link to our group’s past… thus the big reward. The document and is in a dark metal container resembling a flattened postal mailing tube… under a foot long, approximately 3 inches wide and about an inch and a half wide.

Anyone finding the container, or anything that even resembles the description… like a dark colored ,flattened mailing tube along the route shown should call Commander Stuart Card 315-725-7002. and are asked NOT to open it. because the contents may become damaged by exposure.

. . The container is a mottled dark metal ..as being tarnished resembling an old time Prince Albert pipe tobacco tin. Or a flattened postal mailing tube.

. The container is most likely off the side of the paved and shoulder portions of the listed streets-roadways and or in the grass or lodged against a guardrail down post.

Eco groups, cleanup organizations, sportsman’s groups, service organizations, and others call the emergency number , Commander Card at 315 735=7002 THE ROUTE

The item was on the roof of Commander Card’s vehicle when he started out from Newport to Vernon.

THE ROUTE WHERE THE ITEM MAY BE FOUND just off the roadway

From 7417 main st Head toward Mechanic St on Main St (RT-28). Go for 0.1 mi.

Then 0.13 miles

Turn left onto Bridge St (CR-200). Go for 0.2 mi.

Then 0.23 miles

Turn left onto West St (CR-34). Go for 0.4 mi.

Then 0.39 miles

Continue on Newport Rd (CR-34). Go for 1.2 mi.

Then 1.20 miles

Continue on Hawthorne Rd (CR-34). Go for 0.8 mi.

Then 0.83 miles

Turn right onto Butler Rd (CR-88). Go for 2.4 mi.

Then 2.40 miles

Continue on Newport Rd (CR-128). Go for 5.5 mi.

Then 5.51 miles

Turn right onto Cosby Manor Rd (CR-26). Go for 3.3 mi.

Then 3.35 miles

Turn left onto Walker Rd. Go for 0.1 mi.

Then 0.14 miles

Continue on Coventry Ave. Go for 0.5 mi.

Then 0.45 miles

Turn slightly right toward River Rd W. Go for 0.2 mi.

Then 0.20 miles

Turn right onto River Rd W. Go for 0.8 mi.

Then 0.81 miles

Turn left and take ramp onto I-790 W. Go for 1.4 mi.

Then 1.40 miles

Keep left onto RT-5 W/RT-8 S/RT-12 S. Go for 4.4 mi.

Then 4.38 miles

Continue on RT-5 W toward Syracuse. Go for 12.2 mi.

Then 12.16 miles

Continue on W Seneca St (RT-5). Go for 0.2 mi.

Then 0.19 miles final stop at West Seneca St Vernon NY -30-