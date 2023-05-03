From the Oneida County History Center: Historical landscapes of the Erie Canal

Photo: The Noses on the Erie Canal by Steve Boerner

Despite its importance in our nation’s history, there are relatively few depictions of the early years of the Erie Canal. Steve Boerner is a graphic artist from Spencerport New York, who took an interest in the history of the canal and combined historical research with twenty-first-century technology to create beautiful illustrations of early scenes on the canal. Steve will discuss his artwork, research, and work process at the Oneida County History Center Saturday, May 6 at 2:00 p.m.

Steve Boerner is a digital artist who focuses on the historic Erie Canal. With extensive research and attention to detail, Steve’s artwork captures the essence of the canal like never before. Through this program, Steve hopes to give art lovers a fresh perspective on the historic canal and its significance in shaping the history of New York. His illustrations blend traditional art techniques and modern digital tools to create a striking visual experience that are an accurate representation of the canal’s history and its role in shaping the state of New York. Art enthusiasts and history buffs alike are encouraged to attend. Take advantage of this opportunity to witness the beauty and history of the Erie Canal brought to life through Steve’s artwork!

Seneca Crossing on the Erie Canal by Steve Boerner