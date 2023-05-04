Broadway Utica
Oneida County History Center to host gardening-themed story time for kids

By Utica Phoenix Staff
Kids of all ages are invited to story hour at the History Center! Created in partnership with Utica Public Library, each story includes stories, songs, and a make-and-take activity. This May, learn about gardening and plant a mini vegetable patch. Free! Story Hour takes place at the History Center May 12, at 10:30 a.m. Families are encouraged to explore the “Kids Corner” of the museum before or after storytime.

The Oneida County History Center is a private 501(c) (3) not-for-profit educational institution dedicated to preserving the history, heritage, and culture of the Greater Mohawk Valley for present and future generations. Admission to this program is free for the general public; donations are encouraged. Please contact the History Center at 315-735-3642 or visit the OCHC website (www.oneidacountyhistory.org) for additional information.

