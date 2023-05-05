Remsen Arts Center announces upcoming concert featuring The Old Main and Cincinnati Creek

REMSEN, NY:The Remsen Arts Center presents both The Old Main and Cincinnati Creek in concert on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7pm at 9627 Main Street, Remsen, NY. Tickets are $10 General Admission, $8 Members, $5 Students. Advance sale tickets available.

Based out of Central New York The Old Main brings their unique style of folk/rock America to the scene. With an authentic sound, powerful lyrics, and energetic live show, The Old Main is a roller coaster of folk ballads to rowdy foot stomping fun. Featuring Blake Propst: Upright bass; Seth Becker: Guitar, Vocals; Nash Robb: Guitar, Vocals; Pat Strain: Pedal Steel.



Cincinnati Creek performs acoustic music including bluegrass, gospel, folk, and original tunes.

More event info at remsenartscenter.org or fac ebook.com/RemsenArtsCenter . Proceeds from the events will benefit the Remsen Arts Center. This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts. Plus membership and community support.