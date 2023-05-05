Remsen Arts Center announces upcoming concert featuring The Old Main and Cincinnati Creek

REMSEN, NY:The Remsen Arts Center presents both The Old Main and Cincinnati Creek in concert on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7pm at 9627 Main Street, Remsen, NY. Tickets are $10 General Admission, $8 Members, $5 Students. Advance sale tickets available.
Based out of Central New York The Old Main brings their unique style of folk/rock America to the scene. With an authentic sound, powerful lyrics, and energetic live show, The Old Main is a roller coaster of folk ballads to rowdy foot stomping fun. Featuring Blake Propst: Upright bass; Seth Becker: Guitar, Vocals; Nash Robb: Guitar, Vocals; Pat Strain: Pedal Steel.
Cincinnati Creek performs acoustic music including bluegrass, gospel, folk, and original tunes.
More event info at remsenartscenter.org