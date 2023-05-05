MVCC announces student-athlete award winners

Mohawk Valley Community College Athletics has announced the following student-athlete award winners for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Kiwanis Award

The Kiwanis Award is presented annually by the Utica Kiwanis Club to the male and female student-athletes who best demonstrate outstanding accomplishments in athletics, academics, and leadership. This year’s female recipient is Amber Piersma, Women’s Soccer; the male recipient is Alvaro Ivanov, Men’s Soccer.

Piersma, a freshman Radiologic Technology major from Cassville, helped lead the Women’s Soccer Team to a 15-1-1 record and National Championship appearance in her first year with the Hawks. She led the country in goals (29) and points (77) and earned First Team All-American, Region III Player of the Year, First Team All-Region, and All-Conference honors.

Ivanov, a sophomore Engineering Science major from Spain, was a team captain for the Men’s Soccer Team and played multiple positions throughout the year due to injuries. He helped guide the Hawks to a Regional Championship match before falling in penalty kicks and helped the Hawks set a school record with just one loss on the season. Ivanov plans to continue his academic and athletic career at NCAA Division II Wheeling University.

Robert R. Jorgensen Award

The Robert R. Jorgensen Award is presented annually to the male and female student-athletes who show outstanding leadership and achievement in athletics. This year’s female recipient is Jazmyn Gillette, Women’s Soccer; the male recipient is Andrew Chmukh, Men’s Soccer.

Gillette, a sophomore Physical Education major from Herkimer, helped lead the Women’s Soccer Team to a Region III Championship and the National Tournament in both of her seasons with the Hawks. This past year, the team lost a heartbreaker 2-1 in the National Championship game, in which Gillette had the lone goal for the team. She tallied 28 goals and had 18 assists this year, placing her second in the country behind teammate Piersma. Gillette also earned First Team All-American, First Team All-Region, and All-Conference honors.

Chmukh, a freshman Electrical Engineering Technology major from Sauquoit, is a defender on the Men’s Soccer Team. He helped lead the Hawks to a 10-1-4 record while being ranked within the top 10 in the country and guided the team to a school record of just one loss for the season. Chmukh is an anchor and captain, earning First Team All-Region and All-Conference honors.

Alumni Award

The Alumni Award is presented annually to the male and female student-athletes who, while receiving little acclaim, showed great dedication to the welfare of the team and a persistent effort in the pursuit of excellence in their chosen sport. This year’s female recipients are Lonnie Wadsworth, Women’s Basketball, and Alaina Taylor, Women’s Soccer. The male recipient is Asa Beyah, Men’s Basketball.

Wadsworth, of New Hartford, is a sophomore majoring in Childhood Education and Health Sciences. She helped the Women’s Basketball Team to the Region III post-season and made over 50 three-point shots during her career at MVCC.

Taylor, a sophomore Radiologic Technology major from Marion, N.Y., helped the Women’s Soccer Team to the National Championship, Mountain Valley Conference Championship, and Region III Championship. She plans to attend SUNY Upstate Medical University next year.

Beyah, a sophomore General Studies major from Utica, helped the Men’s Basketball Team reach the program’s third National Tournament appearance, regular season Region III Championship, and the Mountain Valley Conference Championship. He averaged 8.5 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game, and led the team in steals.

George L. Scala Award

The George L. Scala Award is presented annually to the student-athletes who display outstanding leadership, commitment, and dedication to the physical education profession. This year’s female recipient is Megan O’Connell, Softball; the male recipient is Josh Duval, Baseball.

O’Connell, a sophomore Physical Education major from Lake Pleasant, has played outfield and shortstop during her time with the Softball Team. Her dedication and drive have brought her much success in the classroom and on the field. She will finish her last semester at MVCC this fall.

Duval, a sophomore Physical Education major from Utica, has made substantial contributions to the Baseball Team as an outfielder. His instructors commend his work ethic in the classroom and say he will be an outstanding role model in his chosen profession. Duval plans to continue his academic and athletic pursuits at Utica University this fall.

Theodore F. Moore Memorial Scholar-Athlete Award

The Theodore F. Moore Memorial Scholar-Athlete Award is presented annually to the male and female student-athletes who participated in a varsity sport each of their two years and achieved the highest cumulative GPA. This year’s female recipient is Amanda Sweet, Women’s Soccer; the male recipient is Hayden Day, Men’s Basketball and Track & Field.

Sweet, a sophomore Psychology major from Cold Brook, helped lead the Women’s Soccer Team to the National Championship game, Mountain Valley Conference Championship, and Region III Championship while achieving a 3.95 GPA. She is currently enrolled at SUNY Polytechnic Institute.

Day, a sophomore Cybersecurity major from Ballston Lake, competed for the Men’s Basketball and Track & Field teams while maintaining a 3.95 GPA. He helped the Basketball Team win the Mountain Valley Conference and Region III regular season championship and advance to the National Tournament. During the Spring 2022 Track & Field season, Day was an NJCAA All-American in the 4-by-100 Relay, finishing third in the nation. He plans to attend the University of Albany this fall.

Gary Broadhurst Award

The Gary Broadhurst Award is a new award in honor of the longtime Director of Athletics who has retired after 43 years at MVCC. The award honors student-athletes who demonstrate outstanding achievement through dedication and hard work. This year’s female recipient is Ryann DePerno, Women’s Soccer, and the male recipients are Joe DiMasse (Baseball) and Alvaro Pineda (Men’s Soccer).

DePerno, a freshman Biology major from Deerfield, helped the Women’s Soccer Team advance to the National Championship undefeated until the championship match. She helped anchor a defense that was third in the nation in shutouts with 11. DePerno was named the National Championship’s Most Valuable Defensive Player and earned First Team All-Region and All-Conference honors. She plans to return to MVCC in the fall.

DiMasse, a sophomore Physical Education major from Utica, is a starting catcher and one of the leading hitters on the Baseball Team. He earned All-Conference honors twice and was a Region III Gold-glove winner.

Pineda, a freshman Business Administration major from Spain, helped guide the Men’s Soccer Team to the Regional Championship game. His five goals and 13 points were second on the team, and he earned Second Team All-Region honors. Pineda plans to return to MVCC in the fall.

About MVCC Athletics

Mohawk Valley Community College, home of the Hawks, offers one of the most extensive, diverse, and successful two-year college intercollegiate athletic programs in the country with 17 highly competitive sports for men and women. The Hawks are part of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region III, Division III, and the program is committed to supporting student-athletes in meeting their educational goals in compliance with institutional, NJCAA, and transfer academic standards. Learn more at www.gomvhawks.com.