Second chance Passover, Matzah making class highlight Jewish faith and culture in local community

By Tom Loughlin Jr

Photo: Jewish Community Center Director Victor Pearlman demonstrates Matzah making for students. Photo by Tom Loughlin Jr

Those who weren’t able or prepared to participate in the regular observance of Passover (Pesach in Hebrew) will have a second chance to comply with one of the sacred requirements of the faith. According to Chabad.org the website of a vigorous and relatively new movement within Judaism, “Pesach Sheni” the second chance Passover, is observed by eating matzah. This year, the dates for Pesach Sheni were May 4 and May 5.

While no formal event was scheduled, Pesach Sheni can be observed privately. In Utica, families even have the opportunity to learn to bake their own Matzah for both regular Passover and Pesach Sheni.

This year, in preparation for both regular Passover and Pesach Sheni, Jewish youngsters participated in a class/exercise at the Jewish Community Center on Oneida Street in Utica to bake their own Matzah. The class was conducted by Rabbi Levi Cheritonow, leader of the Chabad of the Mohawk Valley in New Hartford..assisted by Victor Pearlman Director at Jewish Community Center. Of Utica.

Those who are interested in learning more about Passover, Pesach Sheni, or anything else about Judaism or Jewish culture and community, are encouraged to follow the Jewish Community Center of Utica at Jewish Community Federation – of the Mohawk Valley (jccutica.net)