Press Release: Crust & Bonacio Construction, Inc. to Host Golf Tournament to Benefit The Kelberman Center

Rome , New York — Crust Kitchen & Bar and Bonacio Construction are hosting a NEW Golf tournament called the Negotiator open. The plan is to select a charity every year to support and donate all the proceeds the tournament generates. For the inaugural year we’ve chosen The Kelberman Center. This year the tournament will be held at Rome Country Club on September 22nd, 2022. Join Crust for a relaxing, fun day of golf, including Awards, Contests and Raffles!

Become an Event Sponsor or Register a Foursome! Registration Closes on September 9th.

Sponsorship/Golf Opportunities:

$500 per Foursome (Captain & Crew Format)

Title Sponsor – $5,000 (includes foursome) (SOLD!)

Lunch Sponsor- $2,500 (includes foursome) (SOLD!)

Dinner Sponsor – $2,500 (includes foursome) (SOLD!)

Corporate Sponsor – $1,000 (includes foursome)

Beverage Cart Sponsor – $500 (SOLD!)

Hole Sponsor – $250

Individual – $125

“The tournament was inspired by all the support that we continuously receive from the community. We wanted to show our appreciation for everything, and we couldn’t think of a better way than to help local charities. Every year we will select a different charity to support. There will be criteria that they have to meet to be considered like, certain number of volunteers, ability to handle the registration, and a way to take in the money. This year we have selected the Kelberman Center as the beneficiary of the inaugural Negotiator Open.

“The Negotiator is our most popular sandwich, by far. It’s named after Bonacio Construction, Inc.’s Asset Manager Kate. We named the tournament the Negotiator open because we thought it was a good middle ground between us and Bonacio. We are thrilled that the Bonacios have jumped on board to cohost this event with us. They have been great people to get to know through the building of Air City and Crust.”

Register here: https://www.kelbermancenter.org/negotiator-open-golf-event/