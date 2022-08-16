Press Release: Adirondack Railroad Holding Auditions for Polar Express Actors and Singers

Utica, NY – Auditions and Rehearsals for the upcoming Polar Express Train Ride will be held at Utica Union Station on August 19th at 10am & August 20th at 4pm.

To book your audition time submit a resume by email with the subject line “Polar Express Audition” to erincrowe@adirondackrr.com

Rehearsals will be two to three times per week leading up to November and December weekend performances.

Characters include Conductor & Hobo, Hero Boy, Know It All Kid, Santa Claus, Chefs, and Stewards.

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗱𝗼𝘄𝗻:

Conductor & Hobo: Male, 30-50, charming, outgoing, personable.

Hero Boy: Male, 9-13, sincere, ability to interact with others.

Know it All Kid: Male, 9-13, outgoing, personable.

Santa Claus: Male, 45+, warm, sincere, full of real joy. Prior Santa experience a plus.

Chefs & Steward: Male/Female, 16-70, singer/actor/dance for various roles and duties, Must be outgoing, & joy-filled.

The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, Inc. (ARPS) operates the Adirondack Railroad. It is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) volunteer-based organization with main offices in Utica, New York. Since 1992 it has provided a successful tourist attraction, operating on the former New York Central Adirondack Division located in upstate New York.

Together with our staff, volunteers have donated approximately 300,000 hours to protect and refurbish our historic railway and enrich the Adirondack experience for residents and visitors to our region.

The Adirondack Railroad trains are available for private charter service and group events. Contact our office (1-800-819-2291) for details and pricing. Visit the website at www.adirondackrr.com.