Press Release: The Family Counseling Center Announces Award Honorees

Gloversville, NY — The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County is excited to announce its first-ever fundraising gala will be held on Thursday, September 29th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the organization’s newly renovated Broadway Street location in Gloversville, New York. The event will welcome community members, partners, and others in a celebration of the organization’s 46 years working with clients in the Mohawk Valley and Southern Adirondacks. All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting and expanding the programs of The Family Counseling Center.

The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County was founded in 1976 in a donated basement by a dedication group of community members who wished to help individuals and families seeking mental health guidance. In the 46 years since, the organization has grown and today works with over 4,500 clients annually, with over 11,000 client contact per month across its Behavioral Health Clinic, Crisis Unit, Children and Family Services program, and the Domestic Violence Program of Fulton County.

The Fall Gala will also honor two key partners and supporters of the local community.

The Dr. David and Ann Lee Clough Award recognizes an individual or group for exceptional contributions to the field of behavioral health and is given to an outstanding individual or group who has demonstrated continued excellence in direct or indirect services to the behavioral health. The 2022 honoree is Janine Dykeman, Executive Director of The Mental Health Association of Fulton and Montgomery Counties.

The Mary Ann Harzinski Outstanding Community Service Award honors the legacy of Mary Ann Harzinski, a dedicated teacher and long-time member of The Family Counseling Center Board of Directors. The award is given to an individual or organization who has a recognized record of volunteerism across organizations or has worked in close partnership with organizations. The 2022 honoree is Denise Walsh, the current Secretary of the organization’s Board of Directors, close friend of Mary Ann Harzinski and volunteer of The Family Counseling Center for over 22 years.

“We are so thankful for the support of our community and the dedicated individuals who have helped build The Family Counseling Center,” said Michael L. Countryman, Executive Director of The Family Counseling Center. “Janine and Denise have devoted themselves to the communities in which they live. Their receipt of the Dr. David and Ann Lee Clough Award and the Mary Ann Harzinski Outstanding Service Award not only honor their legacy but the legacy of the individuals for whom the awards are named after.”

Full details about the Fall Gala including ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities are available on the organization’s website at www.thefamilycounselingcenter.org. Tickets to the event are $75 per person.

In addition to the award honorees, the Fall Gala is presented with the help of an Honorary Organizing Committee that includes:

John & Sunday Blackmon

Shawn Cleland & Peter Kiernan

Stephen & Cheryl McGrattan

Louis & Lesley Lanzi

Grant & Kim Preston

Gail & Jerry Ryan

Bryan & Gianna Taylor

Bill & Roberta Winsman

The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County has been serving the community since 1976 and ensures a broad range of superior, quality, evidence-based, behavioral support and social services to the community. The Center is licensed by the New York State Office of Mental Health, providing services to children as young as five years old. For more information about the Family Counseling Center, its services, or how you can become a volunteer, please go to www.thefamilycounselingcenter.org.