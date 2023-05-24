Presentation on the history of brewing in Utica to be held June 7

Utica has a long and rich history of brewing ale and beer. From the 1790s to today, there have been over forty breweries active in the city. Owners and names changed often, but the city supported the industry with breweries that lasted a year or two to some in operation for a century or more.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Bob Allers will present a program on the people, products, and locations associated with Utica’s brewing history. German and Irish immigrants brought the Old-World beer styles along with brewing experience and skills. Changes in technology aided the growth and production of high-quality lager beers. Bob will use maps, images, and accounts from the History Center collections to describe this thriving industry over time. A companion bicycle tour will take place on July 19 at 6:00 p.m. starting from the Saranac Beer Garden.

Bob is a retired teacher, former NPS park ranger, and fan of local history. He researches coopering (barrel making) and breweries in Oneida County. Bob also is a living history interpreter who demonstrates and teaches the art of coopering. Please join us on June 7th at 5:30 p.m. to learn more about Utica’s two historical brewery districts and the industry the city has supported for over two centuries. This program is available both in person and virtually. Visit oneidacountyhistory.org/programs.html to register for the virtual presentation,