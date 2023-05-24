SUNY Poly Launches MS in Data Science and Analytics program

UTICA, NY: SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) has announced that it now offers an MS in Data Science and Analytics (MS DSA) program, which will provide students with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in many professions that deal with complex data.

“SUNY Poly is excited to announce this new flexible, interdisciplinary degree program, with courses offered on campus and online depending on your specialization interests,” said Associate Professor of Mathematics, Dr. William Thistleton, who serves as the program’s coordinator. “The program faculty are outstanding scholars and teachers, with expertise in several areas of application to prepare students for a variety of professions dealing with complex data, in particular professions that relate to the ethical collection, exploration, and preparation of multi-modal data, the design of analytics models to extract knowledge from data, and the effective communication of data analysis results to decision-making constituencies.”

Students in the program will learn the latest tools and technologies for analyzing large and complex data sets, preparing them for a diverse range of career paths, such as data analysts, data engineers and machine learning engineers, database administrators, applications architects, statisticians, and professionals in risk management and market research. Recent Bureau of Labor Statistics data suggests a much faster-than-average growth in job outlook and solid career earnings in this field.

Depending on your academic interests, you may be able to complete this 33-credit hour program 100 percent online. The MS DSA features flexible scheduling and courses that can be completed on a full-time (9-credits) or part-time basis (less than 9-credits). This program includes:

18-credits of required core courses (6 courses) with online or on-campus delivery options

with online or on-campus delivery options 12-credits of electives (4 courses) with online or on-campus delivery options, dependent on the courses you are interested in pursuing

with online or on-campus delivery options, dependent on the courses you are interested in pursuing 3-credit capstone experience that can be completed as an internship, project, or thesis

More specifically, required courses include Statistical Inference, Data Collection and Design, Data Analytics Tools (such as Python and R), Visual Analytics and Communication, Introduction to Machine Learning, and Big Data Platforms and Analytics. Students then choose four courses from disciplines including Mathematics, Science & Engineering, Computer Science, Biology, Design and Digital Humanities, Social and Crime Analytics, Health Informatics, and Business Analytics.

Professionals and students seeking an advanced degree to complement their passion for or experience working with complex data are encouraged to consider SUNY Poly’s newest graduate program.

Applications will be accepted until July 1 and December 1 for the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters, respectively.

More information about the program and its admission requirements can be found on SUNY Poly’s website.