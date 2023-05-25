Have you improved your health? The American Heart Association wants to know

UTICA: Heart disease and stroke are the nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers. The good news is that with lifestyle modification, they are both largely preventable.

The American Heart Association is seeking its 2023 Lifestyle Change Award winner. Sponsored by AmeriCu, this award honors someone who has made significant improvements to their health. The award will be presented at America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk on June 17 at Accelerate Sports.

People can nominate themselves or someone they know who has improved their health through lifestyle changes. The association is seeking people who have lost weight, started to eat better, improved their cholesterol or blood pressure through exercise and diet, or a combination of these things and more. The recipient is chosen to inspire others to improve their health, and will help the American Heart Association educate others on how to make similar lifestyle changes and reach its impact goal of improving cardiovascular health in our community.

Nominations are due by May 31, and may be made online at https://form.jotform.com/231034832429149

About America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk

The 2023 America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk will take place on Saturday, June 17, at Accelerate Sports, 5241 Judd Road in Whitesboro. Frank Mastrovito of Mastrovito Hyundai is the corporate chair. Registration for the 5K run will begin at 8 a.m. and the run will take place at 8:30 a.m. Opening ceremonies for the Walk will take place at 9 a.m. Birnie Bus will transport participants from designated parking lots to Accelerate Sports. The Healthy for Good Expo will also take place at Accelerate from 10 a.m. to noon at Accelerate Sports, with health screenings provided by MVHS. The Heart Telethon will take place on Friday, June 16, from noon to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to noon. The WIBX Heart Radiothon and the Treadmill Challenge will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 16, at Accelerate Sports. Sponsors include Mastrovito Hyundai; NYCM; Bassett Healthcare Network; Mohawk Valley Health System; Scalzo, Zogby & Wittig; Slocum-Dickson Medical Group; Adirondack Bank; Preferred Mutual; NYSCOPBA; Utica First; WKTV; WIBX; The Daily Sentinel; and New York Sash. For information and to form a team, visit UticaHeartRunWalk.org or contact Marianne.Hagadorn@heart.org or Renee.Hartnett@heart.org.