50 Forward Mohawk Valley to host health and fitness fair for seniors

50 Forward Mohawk Valley Parkway Center will be hosting the Senior Health & Fitness Day

Health Fair on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. This event will begin at 10:00 am on Wednesday,

May 31st until 1:00 pm. At this event we will have vendors with a variety of information in areas

such as: Medicare, health screenings, health information and more!

National Senior Health and Fitness Day is held on the last Wednesday of May as part of Older Americans Month.

