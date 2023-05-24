50 Forward Mohawk Valley Parkway Center will be hosting the Senior Health & Fitness Day
Health Fair on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. This event will begin at 10:00 am on Wednesday,
May 31st until 1:00 pm. At this event we will have vendors with a variety of information in areas
such as: Medicare, health screenings, health information and more!
National Senior Health and Fitness Day is held on the last Wednesday of May as part of Older Americans Month.
50 Forward Mohawk Valley to host health and fitness fair for seniors
50 Forward Mohawk Valley Parkway Center will be hosting the Senior Health & Fitness Day