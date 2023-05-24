Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncement50 Forward Mohawk Valley to host health and fitness fair for seniors
Announcement

50 Forward Mohawk Valley to host health and fitness fair for seniors

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
39

50 Forward Mohawk Valley Parkway Center will be hosting the Senior Health & Fitness Day
Health Fair on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. This event will begin at 10:00 am on Wednesday,
May 31st until 1:00 pm. At this event we will have vendors with a variety of information in areas
such as: Medicare, health screenings, health information and more!
National Senior Health and Fitness Day is held on the last Wednesday of May as part of Older Americans Month.

Previous article
Free six-county virtual job fair to be held Wednesday June 7
Next article
Presentation on the history of brewing in Utica to be held June 7
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

SUNY Poly Launches MS in Data Science and Analytics program

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0