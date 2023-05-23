Free six-county virtual job fair to be held Wednesday June 7

Utica, NY:A free virtual job fair will be held on Wednesday,

June 7th, from 11:00am to 1:00pm. All businesses and job seekers from across a six-county region are invited to attend:

Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego.

There will also be representatives from training grant programs on hand to explain how these programs help individuals jump start careers in a chosen career field.

The online event is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ (WDB/HMO) Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness (RADAR) grant project.

“RADAR grant staff is looking forward to hosting its upcoming Virtual Job Fair,” says Project

Director Sommer Edwards. “With Summer around the corner and graduation near, this is a great time to connect employers with job seekers who are entering the workforce.

“The Workforce Development Board offers various services to job seekers as they embark on new endeavors, including free training, supportive services, and job readiness. We are working to connect job seekers with services to succeed in the careers they are passionate about, and gain better access to employment opportunities local to them.

“Employers also have access to Workforce resources, including on-the-job training funds,

specialized training, Apprenticeship development, employee referrals, and more.

“If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about what the Workforce

Development Board has to offer, check out our website at http://www.working-solutions.org.

“Register for our event today if you are a job seeker or employer in Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Delaware, or Otsego counties!

The link to register is below:

https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/xNGR6W

