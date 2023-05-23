Memorial Day announcement released

Utica, NY: The Utica Center for Development will host the City of Utica Memorial Day Parade again this year on Monday May 29th at 10am. If you haven’t registered to participate there is still time you can register online at https://www.ucdevelopment.org/parades/ or call 315-765-0975 ex.202

“We are very proud to be able to host this parade again this year and be able to show respect to all those that made ethe ultimate sacrifice for our country” said Vincent Scalise the Centers Founder and Executive Director.

For more information, contact:

Vincent Scalise, Executive Director

(315) 982-7819

vscalise@ucdevelopment.org