Open house at the Proctor Memorial Building in Bagg’s Square scheduled for July 8

Oneida County History Center will host an open house at the Proctor Memorial Building. This historical landmark, located in downtown Utica at Bagg’s Memorial Park, will be open for tours on July 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Visitors can explore the rich history of the building, which was once the site of many important events in the city.

The Proctor Memorial Building was built by Maria Proctor in 1933 in memory of her husband Thomas Redfield Proctor. It sits on the site of Bagg’s Hotel, which Mr. Proctor had owned. It was given to the City of Utica by Mrs. Proctor and used as a military police headquarters, a clinic, the headquarters of the Visitors and Convention Bureau, and even as a small museum run by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Today, it is a testament to the city’s history and an important part of Utica’s cultural heritage.

“We are thrilled to open the Proctor Memorial Building to the public for tours,” said Rebecca Mclain, Director of the History Center, “It is a wonderful opportunity to see a beautiful and important landmark up close.” During the tour, visitors will learn about the building’s history and the vital role of Bagg’s Hotel in the city’s past. The open house is suitable for all ages and is a great way to learn about the city’s fascinating past. Before or after your visit, stop by the History Center table at the Oneida County Public Market.