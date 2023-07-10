Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces July 16 service

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica has announced their weekly service. This service will focus on a story called “Jumping Mouse” from Seven Arrows by Hyemeyohsts Storm, A Cheyenne born into captivity in 1935. Rev Karen Brammer returns to this book as it is like a prism to see oneself in different ways over time, with subtle guidance for life and growth.

The service is scheduled for July 16. Reverend Karen Brammer will be speaking.

To attend:

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica



Services Sunda y 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica

and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920

Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638

More information at uuutica.org