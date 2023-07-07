SUNY Poly welcomes Wayne Westervelt as Chief of Staff and VP for External Relations

Wayne Westervelt has joined SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) as their new Chief of Staff and Vice President for External Relations. He brings more than 25 years of experience in communications, media management, strategic marketing, and public, community and governmental relations to the role.

“I look forward to working closely with Wayne, whose experience and skillset will be an invaluable asset for SUNY Poly, especially in strengthening and further establishing relationships with local, statewide, and industry partners,” said Officer-in-Charge Dr. Andrew Russell. “His strong background and track record in building key partnerships will help advance SUNY Poly’s management and external relations efforts.”

“I am excited about being an integral part of SUNY Poly’s vision to be recognized as ‘New York’s premier public polytechnic,’” said Westervelt. “I look forward to engaging with SUNY Poly faculty, staff, and leadership to raise the profile of the institution, while instilling a forward-thinking, partnership-building mindset that supports SUNY Poly’s strategic priorities and aligns with the interests of elected officials, key industry/business stakeholders, and leaders throughout the Mohawk Valley region and across the state.”

Since 2016, Westervelt has served as Chief Communication Officer at the State University of New York at Oswego. Before this, he was the Director of Communications & Media at the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University, and from 2004 to 2015, he served as Vice President for Marketing & Communications at Cazenovia College. He has also held similar roles at the Central New York Regional Planning & Development Board, Dairylea Cooperative Inc., and Unity Mutual Life Insurance Company. Westervelt earned his Bachelor’s degree in English/Communications from Le Moyne College and then received a Master’s in Public Administration from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.

In his new role, Westervelt will be the liaison between the President’s Office and SUNY Chancellor’s Office, governance bodies, and the campus community. He is also responsible for the creation, refinement, and enhancement of a variety of tactical vehicles to create overarching policy, communication, and strategy in the realm of government, industry, and community interactions and partnerships. This position has the authority to assist in determining, creating, and affecting policy for SUNY Poly, and he will provide leadership to the strategic planning process, oversee the implementation of new programmatic and strategic initiatives, and carry out other strategic and operational oversight duties as assigned by the President.

