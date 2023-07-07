The Center receives State Farm Good Neighbor Citizenship Grant for second year

The Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees (assumed name The Center) has received a second year of $13,000 in grant funding from State Farm. The funding allows refugees and immigrants to attend both on-site and virtual English for Speaker of Other Languages (ESOL) classes. Participants can also join other training or college classes by using provided Chromebooks and internet access necessary to support remote learning, or by providing transportation to in-person classes through the distribution of bus passes. By addressing technology and transportation barriers, participants will have access to English language instruction that is essential to employment opportunities, community engagement and is a key component of integration into the community.

Previous funding has supported many newly arrived refugees and in 2022 The Center was able to provide 32 Chromebooks and hotspots to individuals from Sudan, Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burma, and Ukraine. The goals accomplished by the program include:

● Increased access to the technology and internet connectivity that will improve access to

education and professional development for refugees and immigrants.

● Increased computer literacy skills for refugees and immigrants to reduce barriers from

participation in online platforms.

● Increased access to ESOL instruction utilizing remote/virtual learning platforms that will result

in language skills necessary for educational goals and gainful employment.

The Center would like to recognize the true commitment of the State Farm Foundation to support initiatives that value diversity and inclusiveness. Shelly Callahan, Executive Director, states “The work of The Center is made possible through community partnerships and organizations who are dedicated to equity, access and dignity for all individuals”.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with The Center and their clients over the past few years by providing financial education sessions,” says State Farm Agent Gary Berkowitz. “The Center is committed to providing education and other resources to refugees and immigrants. I’m both proud State Farm is supporting their amazing efforts and to be able to give back to my home town.”

