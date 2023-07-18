Oneida County announces car seat safety events

Remaining 2023 Events Scheduled

The Oneida County Health Department announced new car seat safety events that will be co-hosted with the Sheriff’s Office.

This year, the car seat program has expanded to new locations throughout the county. The last event to take place at a new location this year is:

Adirondack High School, 8181 NY-294, Boonville on August 7th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The other remaining car seat safety events will take place at the following traditional locations:

Deerfield Fire Department, 5476 Trenton Road, Utica on September 21st from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Griffiss International Airport (Airport Operations Building), 706 Hanger Road, Rome, on October 18 th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Waterville Volunteer Fire Department, 222 E. Main St., Waterville, on Tuesday, November 7th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Free car seats will be available to eligible parents/legal guardians who are in need of a car seat. Appointments are required. For those already in possession of a car seat, a certified technician can be available to check that it is installed properly, also by appointment only. There are no eligibility requirements for car seat checks.

“Our events not only provide car seats to those in need, but also educate families how to properly secure their children in vehicles,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “The safety of our children is of the utmost importance to this government.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020, 607 children aged 12 and younger, were killed in vehicle crashes and another 63,000 were injured. Having children properly secured in a car seat greatly reduces the chances of serious injury or death when in a vehicle accident.

“There are many factors to consider with car seats,” said Daniel W. Gilmore, Ph.D., MPH, Oneida County Director of Health. “The child’s age, height, weight and development, but also the vehicle in which it’s installed and the laws in place. Common misuses with car seats include not securing the seat properly, using seats that have been in an accident or are expired, having a seat that does not fit the child or not using a car seat at all.”

In New York State, all children must be rear facing until the age of two and are recommended to stay rear facing as long as possible. Children under the age of 8 must be secured in an appropriate child restraint system while riding in a motor vehicle. Generally, children ages 4-8 years old can ride in booster seats if they fit the height and weight requirements of the seat. Additionally, children under the age of 13 should ride in the backseat.

Infant, convertible and booster seats are available to parents/guardians who meet the following eligibility requirements:

Income eligible – must provide proof of assistance

Child in need of a seat must be present at the event

If pregnant, must be due within 3 months

Must bring a vehicle for a seat to be installed in

Must reside in Oneida County

For eligibility and registration for these events, please call 315-798-5229 or send an email to CarSeatSafety@ocgov.net.

For more information about how to find the right car seat for your child, you can visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats.

These car seat safety events are made possible through a grant offered by New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.