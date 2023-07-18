Governor Hochul announces historic agreement to export New York wines to Puerto Rico

Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday announced an inaugural partnership that enables New York State wines to be sold in Puerto Rico for the very first time. The New York State Office of Trade and Tourism, distributor Serrallés Imports, and the legendary Steuben County-based Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery are making a selection of wines produced in the Finger Lakes region available in Puerto Rico for local purchase. This collaboration marks the first-ever introduction of New York wines into the growing Puerto Rico wine market and uncorks a new era of wine connoisseurship and cultural exchange. The new partnership was toasted today at a wine-tasting launch at the New York State Office of Trade and Tourism in San Juan, attended by the New York State Department of Agriculture & Markets Commissioner Richard Ball.

“Puerto Rico has shared so much of its culture, vibrancy, and creativity with New York, and our history and future are intrinsically intertwined,” Governor Hochul said. “Now Puerto Rico will be able to enjoy what wine lovers across the world have long known – the best wines are made in New York. Cheers to this fantastic collaboration!”

Stemming from a shared vision of New York State Office of Trade and Tourism and Serrallés Imports, one of Puerto Rico’s largest distributors, the State recognized the immense potential for promoting and celebrating New York wines. Partnering with Serrallés and Dr. Konstantin Frank, New York’s most awarded winery, the New York State Office of Trade and Tourism was able to work through export requirements to bring Dr. Frank’s wines into the market, and leverage Serrallés Imports extensive distribution network and wine and spirits industry expertise to ensure that New York-made wines are available to consumers and connoisseurs across Puerto Rico. The winery will be providing its Riesling varieties and Rosé for export. The State hopes to expand the selection of wines and wineries participating in this initiative in the future.

Empire State Development President CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York State wines are of the highest caliber in the world and I’m proud to join Governor Hochul in celebrating the export of Finger Lakes vintages to Puerto Rico for the first time. Thanks to the hard work of ESD’s Office of Trade and Tourism, this partnership supports local production and will continue to enrich the vibrant, longstanding cultural exchange between New York and Puerto Rico, benefitting both our communities and economy.”

New York State Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez said, “New York and Puerto Rico continue to work together by facilitating trade and expanding markets to create an economic impact in agribusiness and agritourism. We thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to the Puerto Rican community and we raise our glasses to the New York State Office of Trade and Tourism for making New York’s Finger Lakes wines available for Puerto Rico’s connoisseurship! This effort helps create a new market for Made in New York businesses to continue an exemplary tradition of cultural and business exchange between the State of New York and la Isla del Encanto.”



New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “I’m honored to be in Puerto Rico to celebrate the launch of New York State wines to the market here. In New York State, we are incredibly proud of our unique, world-class wine industry, and of our agricultural community that produces the ingredients used to create these delicious beverages. Bringing New York wines to Puerto Rico helps us continue to strengthen our state’s valued friendship with Puerto Rico and our partnership in trade, while supporting New York producers at the same time.”

New York Wine & Grape Foundation Executive Director Sam Filler said, “We are so pleased to see New York wines making a bold splash in Puerto Rico. Thanks to the dedicated work of the NYS Office of Trade and Tourism, wine enthusiasts can now enjoy a taste of New York, starting with one of our most historic producers. NYWGF’s own export program has seen an overwhelmingly positive response to New York wines in many markets throughout the world. We are optimistic that this is just the beginning of a wonderful partnership in Puerto Rico as more New York wines are introduced into this exciting new market.”

Destilería Serrallés, Inc. Senior Vice President of Manufacturing Silvia Santiago said, “We at Destilería Serrallés, Inc. feel excited and honored to be able to represent and distribute the most excellent wines of the Dr Konstantin Frank Winery. As companies we have a lot in common; we are family-owned businesses with a long history, the commitment to quality is part of us, and perfecting the products we present to the customer is our obsession. Excellent elements for what we expect to be a long and successful partnership! We thank the New York State Office of Trade and Tourism and all parties that helped in making this arrangement a reality. Now the people of Puerto Rico will have the opportunity to taste the finest wines from the state of New York, a unique experience!”

Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery Vice President Meaghan Frank said, “We are absolutely thrilled to be the first New York State Winery selling our wines in Puerto Rico. My great-grandfather was a pioneer in New York when he was the first to plant the European varieties in the eastern United States. We continue to pioneer four generations later and this time bringing our wines to the great people of Puerto Rico. It is an honor to be partners with Destilería Serrallés and we look forward to a long and prosperous relationship. We would like to thank those at the New York State Office of Trade & Tourism and specifically our contact, Betty Enriquez, for facilitating and supporting us in finding distribution in Puerto Rico”.

New York State is one of the world’s premier wine-making regions, and ranks as the third largest producer of wines in the nation. Since taking office, Governor Hochul has supported efforts to grow New York’s craft beverage industry and pave the way for unprecedented growth through regulatory reform and groundbreaking initiatives. Today, there are 496 licensed wineries across the State, including 394 farm wineries, making the New York wine industry an important part of the statewide economy and one of its key exports.

The New York State Office of Trade and Tourism and Serrallés Imports are committed to expanding the horizons of Puerto Rico’s wine industry. Together, they are poised to make history by elevating the wine scene in Puerto Rico and offering New York State wineries like Dr. Konstantin Frank a new, exciting market where demand for quality wine is on the rise.

This partnership represents a significant step forward in promoting cross-cultural exchange and economic growth, which is NYS Office of Trade and Tourism’s mission. It demonstrates the power of public-private collaboration and a passion for showcasing exceptional products made in New York.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development (ESD) is New York’s chief economic development agency. The mission of ESD is to promote a vigorous and growing economy, encourage the creation of new job and economic opportunities, increase revenues to the State and its municipalities, and achieve stable and diversified local economies. Through the use of loans, grants, tax credits and other forms of financial assistance, ESD strives to enhance private business investment and growth to spur job creation and support prosperous communities across New York State. ESD is also the primary administrative agency overseeing the Regional Economic Development Councils and the marketing of “I LOVE NY,” the State’s iconic tourism brand. For more information on Regional Councils and Empire State Development, visit www.regionalcouncils.ny.gov and www.esd.ny.gov.

About the New York State Office of Trade and Tourism in Puerto Rico

The NYS Office of Trade and Tourism in Puerto Rico fosters economic growth and promotes cultural exchange by facilitating international trade, tourism, and investment opportunities. Through its strategic partnerships and initiatives, the office aims to showcase Puerto Rico and New York State’s unique offerings to a global audience while cultivating mutually beneficial relationships with businesses and organizations worldwide. The NYS Office of Trade and Tourism is also the boots on the ground to the State of New York when natural disasters have stricken Puerto Rico and NYS is always there to help the brother island.

About Serrallés Distillery Inc.

Serrallés Distillery Inc., is the parent company of Serrallés Imports, Puerto Rico’s distributor of wine & spirits. Serrallés Distillery are the makers of Don Q Cristal Rum, Don Q Gold, Don Q Reserva 7, Don Q XO and a palette of flavors such as Don Q Limón and Don Q Coco. Since 1865, the Serrallés family has consistently produced the finest trums in the world.