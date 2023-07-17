MVCC offering summer baseball camp for boys ages 7-15

Mohawk Valley Community College will host a summer Baseball Camp in late July at its Utica Campus, 1101 Sherman Drive.

Designed for boys ages 7 to 15, the Baseball Camp will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 31-Aug. 4, 2023. The camp, which will be led by MVCC Pitching Coach Eddie Zakrzewski and Volunteer Assistant Jared Hensel, will include throwing progression, defensive skill work, hitting stations, group instruction, and sandlot games with coaches.

Campers should bring their own baseball gloves, bats, helmets, water, and snacks. The cost is $120 per camper, and a family rate is available. To register for the camp, or for more information, contact Camp Director Zakrzewski at ezakrzewski@mvcc.edu or 315-240-4613, or Assistant Director Hensel at jhensel@mvcc.edu or 315-601-8854.

About MVCC Athletics

Mohawk Valley Community College, home of the Hawks, offers one of the most extensive, diverse, and successful two-year college intercollegiate athletic programs in the country with 17 highly competitive sports for men and women. The Hawks are part of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region III, Division III, and the program is committed to supporting student-athletes in meeting their educational goals in compliance with institutional, NJCAA, and transfer academic standards. Learn about MVCC Athletics at gomvhawks.com.