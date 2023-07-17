Newport student wins Mary and Sheila McGinty Piano Scholarship

Photo: Dominic Fiacco plays for the crowd. Photo by Tom Loughlin, Jr.

Dominic Fiacco of Newport,NY is a piano and organ virtuoso highly sought after by

the nation’s leading music schools and universities. Now he can add “Mary and Sheila McGinty Piano Scholarship” recipient to his list of accomplishments. Fiacco was presented with the award for 2023 by the B Sharp Music Club.

Fiacco will attend Rochester’s Eastman School of Music. He is scheduled to begin his studies at the end of the summer. Fiacco celebrated his scholarship win by entertaining the B Sharp Summer Concert attendees and fellow musicians with a recital of Ludwig Von Beethoven’s “

Sonata n A Major Opus 101 .

The concert event, last of the season for the B Sharp organization, also featured

instrumental solo and ensemble performances.by other leading local musicians.

The 2023-2024 B Sharp Concert Series begins Sunday, November 19,2023 at the

Sinnott Family /Bank of Utica Auditorium at "Munson. (formerly MWPAI).