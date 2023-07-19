Broadway Utica
Released to Phoenix Media:

Senior Farmers’ Market nutrition program coupons available this Thursday

The Oneida County Office for the Aging will be at the Clinton Farmers’ Market on Thursday,
July 20 th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm to distribute Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupon booklets to eligible seniors.
Once a year, the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) gives eligible, low-income older adults 20 dollars in coupons to buy locally-grown fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets in New York State. Booklets are available in July and may be used through November. They are given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
Coupon booklets are provided free of charge to individuals 60 years or older, who are, or affirm that they are, low-income based on income standards.
Many of the farmers at the Clinton Farmers’ Market accept SFMNP coupons for the purchase of locally grown fruits and vegetables.
Additionally, the Clinton Farmers’ Market accepts EBT SNAP benefits. SNAP provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of families in need. The SNAP program was introduced to the Clinton Farmers’ Market in 2016. Shoppers can use their EBT SNAP benefits to purchase tokens at the Clinton Chamber of Commerce Information Tent. Tokens can be used to purchase fruits, vegetables, plants that produce food, bread, meat, fish, poultry, dairy products, maple and honey products, baked goods, jams, sauces, and soups.
The market also operates a SNAP-based incentive program called FreshConnect. The FreshConnect program is designed to increase the purchasing power of SNAP customers. For every $2 of SNAP benefits redeemed, customers receive an additional $2 FreshConnect coupon, an increase from previous years.

Press releases, designated as "Released to Phoenix Media" are contributed content. These articles have been released to the media by the organization, business, or individual who wrote and provided them.

