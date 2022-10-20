Local: Washington Post Columnist Max Boot to Speak at Hamilton College

Clinton, NY — Hamilton College is holding the first Common Ground event in its 2022/2023 series when it hosts Max Boot, best-selling author, foreign-policy analyst, and Washington Post columnist, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m., at a free, public lecture. The event will be held on the college’s campus in the Kirner-Johnson Building’s Bradford Auditorium. Boot will discuss the war in Ukraine and American foreign policy with Hamilton Professors Maurice Isserman and Ty Seidule.

The Common Ground program hosts speakers who provide cross-boundary dialogue on hot-button political issues. Previous speakers have included Karl Rove and David Axelrod, Condoleezza Rice and Susan Rice, Mike Dubke ’92 and Marc Elias ’90, and Jim Messina and Reince Priebus, among others.

Max Boot is a historian who has been called one of the “world’s leading authorities on armed conflict” by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. In addition to being a columnist at the Washington Post, he is the Jeane J. Kirkpatrick senior fellow for national security studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Boot has been a CNN analyst and a regular guest on MSNBC, NPR, BBC, and other radio and television programs. In addition to being a Pulitzer finalist, he was named in 2018 one of America’s “Great Immigrants” by the Carnegie Corporation.

He is the author of four other widely acclaimed books: The Corrosion of Conservatism: Why I Left the Right (2018); the New York Times bestseller Invisible Armies: An Epic History of Guerrilla Warfare from Ancient Times to the Present (2013); War Made New: Technology, Warfare, and the Course of History, 1500 to Today (2006); and The Savage Wars of Peace: Small Wars and the Rise of American Power (2002), which won the 2003 General Wallace M. Greene Jr. Award from the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation as the best nonfiction book pertaining to Marine Corps history and has been placed on military professional reading lists.

Max Boot is now writing a biography of Ronald Reagan. His previous biography, The Road Not Taken: Edward Lansdale and the American Tragedy in Vietnam (Norton/Liveright, 2018), was a New York Times bestseller and a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in biography.

Before joining the Council on Foreign Relations in 2002, Boot was the op-ed editor at The Wall Street Journal and, before that, an editor and writer at The Christian Science Monitor. He has also been a regular contributor to the Los Angeles Times, USA Today, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, Commentary, and many other publications.

Boot holds a bachelor’s degree in history, with high honors, from the University of California at Berkeley (1991) and a master’s degree in history from Yale University (1992). He was born in Moscow, grew up in Los Angeles, and now lives in the New York area.

The next Common Ground event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Nikolei Petro, a professor at the University of Rhode Island who served as special assistant for policy in the Office of Soviet Union Affairs in the U.S. Department of State and as temporary political attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow in the H.W. Bush administration, and Andrey Kozyrev, the former Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation will discuss the future of the Putin administration. Hamilton Professors Alan Cafruny and Sharon Rivera will join the discussion.