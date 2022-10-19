Local: American Red Cross Aids Seven After Rome Fire

UTICA, NY, October 19—Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to seven people in two families, after a fire Monday on Floyd Avenue in Rome, Oneida County.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to one family of three adults and two children, ages 5 and 8, and a second family of one adult and a 13-year-old. Volunteers also offered emotional support and health services. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.

