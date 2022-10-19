Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementLocal: American Red Cross Aids Seven After Rome Fire
spot_img
AnnouncementNewsLocal News

Local: American Red Cross Aids Seven After Rome Fire

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
84
Red Cross

UTICA, NY, October 19—Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to seven people in two families, after a fire Monday on Floyd Avenue in Rome, Oneida County. 

The Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to one family of three adults and two children, ages 5 and 8, and a second family of one adult and a 13-year-old. Volunteers also offered emotional support and health services.  In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.   

HOW TO HELP 

The Red Cross relies on the generosity of local donors to help families prepare, respond and recover from disasters in the Hudson Valley. Please visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to donate to Disaster Relief and help people affected by disasters big and small. 

You can also help by volunteering with the Red Cross and responding to home fires and other disasters in your community. Browse current volunteer opportunities now at redcross.org/volunteer.  

Previous article
Release: Free Virtual Job Fair; Businesses and Job Seekers in 11 Counties are Invited
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Job Fair
Announcement

Release: Free Virtual Job Fair; Businesses and Job Seekers in 11...

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0