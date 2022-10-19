Release: Free Virtual Job Fair; Businesses and Job Seekers in 11 Counties are Invited

Utica, NY – A free virtual job fair will be held on Wednesday, October 26th, from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Businesses and job seekers from across an eleven-county region are invited to attend: Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Fulton, Montgomery, Schoharie, Onondaga and Cortland counties.

The online event is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ (WDB/HMO) Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness (RADAR) grant project. The nearly $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, funded by the Apprenticeship Building America grant, will develop job training programs that will help connect local job seekers with high-demand industries, with individuals with disabilities as the primary participants.

“The Regional Apprenticeship Development & Readiness (RADAR) program is creating a ‘Pipeline to Apprenticeship’ to solve the workforce needs many employers and job seekers are facing today,” says Project Director Sommer Edwards. “Apprenticeship initiatives are being used across the county to not only address the workforce shortage and employee retention but to provide a cost-effective streamline for job seekers to find a career that provides both a livable wage and benefits, without needing years of experience or higher education. RADAR is teaming up with employers, training providers, and supportive services agencies throughout an 11-county region to get everyone involved in the benefits Apprenticeship has to offer. RADAR has opened up enrollment for job seekers who are interested in Pre-Apprenticeship training, and Registered Apprenticeship opportunities. RADAR staff and partners are excited to use the ‘Pipeline to Apprenticeship’ virtual job fair as a way to bring everyone together to maximize the resources available for both the employer and the job seeker.”

The link to register is: https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/x3Jg2d

(Businesses select “Organization.” Job Seekers select “Attendee.”)

RADAR staff will be on-hand at the job fair to speak with individuals who are interested in participating in the program. To learn more about our apprenticeship programs, please visit https://www.working-solutions.org/training-grant-programs/apprenticeships

This program is 100% funded by a United States Department of Labor – Employment and Training Administration’s (ETA) award of $2,999,993.