Local: MVCC to host Fall Open House in Utica

Utica—Mohawk Valley Community College will host Fall Open House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at its Utica Campus, 1101 Sherman Drive.

“MVCC’s Open House is a tremendous opportunity for students to get a closer look at the College, see our classrooms, labs, and studios, and meet faculty in their areas of interest and staff who are dedicated to student success, whether it is in career exploration, job readiness, or transfer to a four-year institution,” said Dan Ianno, director of Admissions at MVCC.

Visitors will have the chance to explore academic programs, see demonstrations, learn about student support services and clubs, and connect with MVCC faculty and staff, athletic coaches, and students. Information sessions on MVCC’s Residence Life program will be offered for those interested in living on campus, and tours of the Utica Campus, including the residence halls, will be provided. MVCC’s Center for Corporate and Community Education also will be on hand to talk about noncredit courses for professional development, personal wellness, and leisure learning.

Registration is strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are also welcome. To register, visit www.mvcc.edu/openhouse.

For more information or to set up an appointment at a different time, contact the MVCC Admissions Office by sending an email to admissions@mvcc.edu, texting 315-888-5602, or calling 315-792-5354.

Mohawk Valley Community College, established in 1946, is New York State’s first community college with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for everyone. As the community’s college, MVCC is committed to student success through partnerships, transfer and career pathways, and personal enrichment. With campuses in Utica and Rome, MVCC is the region’s primary provider of college education, offering 90 degree and certificate options for its enrollment of 6,000 full- and part-time students. MVCC also serves an additional 6,000 people through its corporate and community education programs, and its campuses welcome more than 50,000 people annually for community events. To learn more about MVCC and its programs, visitwww.mvcc.edu.