Local: NY AG’s Office to Host Gun Buyback in Rome on Oct. 22

By Utica Phoenix Staff
Source: New York State Attorney General.

ROME – The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James is hosting a community gun buyback with the Rome Police Department on Saturday, October 22, at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church. This event is part of Attorney General James’ ongoing effort to help protect New York communities from gun violence and keep families safe. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) accepts — with no questions asked — working and non-working, unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation on site. The OAG provides money in the form of prepaid gift cards when a gun is received and secured by law enforcement officers on site. 

WHERE: St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 1807 Bedford St, Rome, NY 13440 
 
WHEN: Saturday, October 22, 10 AM – 1 PM 

The OAG will be providing the following amount for firearms turned in on site: 

$250 per assault rifle 
$150 per handgun 
$75 per rifle or shotgun 
$25 per non-working or antique gun 
Up to $100 additional payment per ghost gun 
Up to $25 per homemade gun, 3D printed gun, or gun part 
 
The OAG accepts both working and non-working firearms and there is no limit on the number of firearms an individual can turn in. The guns must be transported to the drop-off site unloaded, in the trunk of the vehicle, in a plastic or paper bag, or box. This is an amnesty program, in which no questions will be asked about the person dropping off the gun.   

This community event is a part of Attorney General James’ statewide efforts to combat gun violence and protect New Yorkers from harm. To date, Attorney General James has helped remove more than 3,600 guns out of New York communities since 2019. 

