Local: Oneida County Awarded $2.25 Million Veteran Suicide Prevention Grant

County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced today that Oneida County has been awarded a $2.25 million federal grant to help prevent suicide among military veterans.

“Suicide rates among our veterans are rising and they need our help,” Picente said. “We must do all we can to support the brave men and women who have given so much to protect this nation and our freedoms. This funding will make a difference in their lives and in the lives of those who love them.”

The funding is issued for three years at $750,000 per year through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP). The Oneida County has secured the first $750,000 and then applies for grant renewal the next two years.

The SSG Fox SPGP is a pilot, community-based grant program that will provide financial assistance to eligible entities to provide or coordinate providing suicide prevention services to eligible Veterans and their families.

More than 240 agencies across the country applied for the grant and Oneida County was one of only 80 chosen.

The Oneida County Department of Mental Health will be coordinating the provision of suicide prevention services to eligible local veterans and their families.

The Mental Health Department will be issuing a Request for Proposals in the near future and will be encouraging all eligible organizations to apply. One lead applicant will be chosen to receive this award and will be required to partner with other agencies for this endeavor.

For questions about the RFP, contact the Mental Health Department at mentalhealth@ocgov.net or visit https://www.ocgov.net/oneida/mentalhealth. More information on the SSG Fox SPGP can be found at https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/ssgfox-grants/.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.