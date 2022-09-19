Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementLocal News: Judge Anthony Brindisi Sworn in as New Court of Claims...
AnnouncementNewsLocal News

Local News: Judge Anthony Brindisi Sworn in as New Court of Claims Judge

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
247
Submitted photo.

Utica, NY – Surrounded by family and friends, Judge Anthony Brindisi was sworn in as the new Court of Claims Judge for the Utica region*. The oath was administered to Brindisi by the Presiding Judge of the Court of Claims, Judge Richard Sise in the Utica Court of Claims courtroom. The former Congressman and State Assemblyman was officially nominated by Governor Kathy Hochul back in May to be a Judge on the Court of Claims and his nomination was unanimously approved by the State Senate in June. The Court of Claims is the official forum for claims against the State of New York and certain State-related authorities. 

Brindisi said: “It is the honor of a lifetime to be sworn in as a Judge in front of my closest family and friends. I am thrilled to continue to publicly serve in my hometown as a member of the judiciary and I will work every day to ensure equal justice under the law.”

*The Utica Court of Claims region covers the counties of Oneida, Herkimer, Lewis, Fulton, Montgomery, Madison, Hamilton and St. Lawrence.

Previous articleState News: Attorney General James Announces 172 Guns Turned in at Onondaga County Gun Buyback
Next articleState News: Gov. Hochul Announces NYS Accepting Applications for More than $3B Available in Grants to Fight Climate Change
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

Pedal for Autism, Sponsored by Adirondack Bank, Raises $53,000 for The...

uticaphoenixwp - 0