State News: Gov. Hochul Announces NYS Accepting Applications for More than $3B Available in Grants to Fight Climate Change

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that state agencies, counties, cities, towns, villages and tribal governments throughout New York State can now apply for new funding to support initiatives designed to boost resiliency and mitigate the effects of climate change, including the threats of flash flooding, wildfires and hurricanes. This year, FEMA will make up to $2.295 billion available to states through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program and up to $800 million through the Flood Mitigation Assistance grant program. As September marks National Preparedness Month, Governor Hochul also encouraged New Yorkers to assess their own personal preparedness so they can remain safe before, during and after a disaster.

“We have seen the devastating impacts of climate change and extreme weather far too often in New York State, and in response we are preparing for the future,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration will continue to invest in resiliency measures across the state to ensure our infrastructure can withstand the next so-called hundred-year storm, and I encourage all of our local government partners to apply for this critical funding.”

The Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) and Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) funding programs are nationally competitive mitigation grants which prioritize projects that promote natural risk reduction to public infrastructure and disadvantaged communities, as well as solutions that work towards enhancing climate resilience and reducing carbon emissions.

Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) funds may be used for:

Capability and capacity building (C&CB) activities

Mitigation projects

Management costs

Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) funds may be used for projects that reduce or eliminate the risk of repetitive flood damage to buildings insured by the National Flood Insurance Program including:

Project Scoping

Technical Assistance

Community Flood Mitigation Projects

Individual Structure/Property-Level Flood Mitigation Projects

Management Costs

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “The weather of yesterday is no longer the weather of tomorrow. Governor Hochul is leading the fight against climate change here in New York State and we are proud to work hand in glove with local communities to enhance our resiliency, protect our infrastructure and keep New Yorkers safe from the devastating impacts of extreme weather.”

The state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) will review the applications from eligible sub-applicants and assist with any questions on the process. DHSES has scheduled a series of informational webinars about the BRIC and FMA programs for sub-applicants:

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28

11 a.m. to Noon, Tuesday, Oct. 4

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12

Noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18

Visit dhses.ny.gov/recovery to register or contact DHSES’ Hazard Mitigation Office at HazardMitigation@dhses.ny. gov for more information. Applicants also may register for FEMA webinars to learn more.

DHSES is requesting that applications be submitted by Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

Governor Hochul and Commissioner Bray also recently announced the return of the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps training courses, which promote personal preparedness and provide New Yorkers with information and tools necessary to prepare and plan for any disaster that may impact New York State.

New Yorkers can find the current training schedule and register for courses online or request a training in their area by sending an email to: NY.Prepare@dhses.ny.gov.

Preparedness Tips

Sign up for emergency alerts in your area by registering with NY-Alert , a free service that provides critical emergency information via email, phone call or text message.

Learn the quickest route from your home or business to a safe area, should you have to leave in a hurry.

Develop and practice a ‘family escape’ plan and identify a meeting place if family members become separated.

Make an itemized list of all your valuables including furnishings, clothing and other personal property. Keep the list in a safe place.

Stockpile emergency supplies of canned food, medicine and first aid supplies and drinking water. Store drinking water in clean, closed containers.

Plan what to do with your pets during an emergency.

Keep your vehicle fueled or charged. If electric power is cut off, gasoline stations may not be able to pump fuel for several days. Have a small disaster supply kit in the trunk of your car.

Prepare an emergency kit with the following items:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-operated radio and extra batteries

First aid kit and manual

Emergency food and water

Non-electric can opener

A seven- to 10-day supply of essential medicines

Checkbook, cash, credit cards, etc.

Senator Chuck Schumer said, “New York is on the frontlines of climate change impacts, from increased flooding to wildfires to extreme weather, and we need to invest in more resilient infrastructure now so that families do not have live in fear of what the next storm could bring. That is why I am proud to deliver this $3 billion federal investment, in part funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure And Jobs Law, to help our communities build back stronger and keep people safe from disaster. This funding is the lifeline our most vulnerable communities need to get shovels in the ground for long overdue projects that will save lives and protect homes and businesses.”

Representative Grace Meng said, “Last year, the remnants of Hurricane Ida devastated my congressional district in Queens, and just days ago, many constituents again experienced flooding due to heavy rainfall. As we deal with the impacts of climate change, the threat of more floods will continue, which is why we need immediate action to address the problem, especially for upgrading outdated sewers and catch basins in our borough so that our communities can be adequately protected from future storms.”