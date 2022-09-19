Bethany Wendt Joins The Kelberman Center as Director of Community Relations

(UTICA) — Bethany Wendt, of Constableville, New York, has recently begun her role as the Director of Community Relations at the Kelberman Center. Wendt will work with leadership to develop and achieve short- and long-term goals as it relates to Community Relations and partnerships within the Utica and Syracuse areas. Wendt will also assist the agency in increasing collaborations with future community partners to strengthen the impact of the organization within the community. Wendt comes to Kelberman with many years of experience working within the IDD community. From Residential Coordination, Care Management Supervision to most recently working as the Corporate Trainer in Learning and Development. Wendt received a Master’s Degree in Health Care Administration from Utica College and holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Education Degree from SUNY Cortland.

The Kelberman Center is the leading provider of autism services for children, adults and families in the Mohawk Valley and Central New York. We provide comprehensive programming and services for people throughout all phases of life, from early childhood through adulthood, including: Home and Community Based, Education, Clinical, Residential and Recreation and Camp. Our goal is to meet people and families where they are in life and to support them every step of the way on their journeys navigating autism. The expert staff at The Kelberman Center empower the people we support with specialized, one-of-a-kind programs, resources, support and wrap-around services, creating a fulling, life-enriching experience for people and families.