Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementBethany Wendt Joins The Kelberman Center as Director of Community Relations
AnnouncementNewsLocal News

Bethany Wendt Joins The Kelberman Center as Director of Community Relations

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
135
Pictured: Bethany Wendt, The Kelberman Center Director of Community Relations. (Submitted photo).

(UTICA) — Bethany Wendt, of Constableville, New York, has recently begun her role as the Director of Community Relations at the Kelberman Center. Wendt will work with leadership to develop and achieve short- and long-term goals as it relates to Community Relations and partnerships within the Utica and Syracuse areas.  Wendt will also assist the agency in increasing collaborations with future community partners to strengthen the impact of the organization within the community.  Wendt comes to Kelberman with many years of experience working within the IDD community.  From Residential Coordination, Care Management Supervision to most recently working as the Corporate Trainer in Learning and Development.  Wendt received a Master’s Degree in Health Care Administration from Utica College and holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Education Degree from SUNY Cortland.    

The Kelberman Center is the leading provider of autism services for children, adults and families in the Mohawk Valley and Central New York. We provide comprehensive programming and services for people throughout all phases of life, from early childhood through adulthood, including: Home and Community Based, Education, Clinical, Residential and Recreation and Camp. Our goal is to meet people and families where they are in life and to support them every step of the way on their journeys navigating autism. The expert staff at The Kelberman Center empower the people we support with specialized, one-of-a-kind programs, resources, support and wrap-around services, creating a fulling, life-enriching experience for people and families.  

Previous articleState News: Gov. Hochul Announces NYS Accepting Applications for More than $3B Available in Grants to Fight Climate Change
Next articlePress Release: Broadway Utica Announces ‘Tootsie’ Tickets Now on Sale
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

Pedal for Autism, Sponsored by Adirondack Bank, Raises $53,000 for The...

uticaphoenixwp - 0