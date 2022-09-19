State News: Attorney General James Announces 172 Guns Turned in at Onondaga County Gun Buyback

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that 172 firearms and more than 50 pounds of ammunition were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback event hosted by her office and the Camillus Police Department. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) accepts — with no questions asked — working and non-working, unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation on site. Today’s event is a part of Attorney General James’ ongoing efforts to combat gun violence and protect New Yorkers throughout the state. To date, Attorney General James has taken nearly 3,500 firearms out of communities through gun buyback events and other initiatives since taking office in 2019.

“Getting guns off the streets and out of our communities is one of the many ways my office is working to protect New York families and combat rising crime rates,” said Attorney General James. “By working closely with our partners in the Camillus Police Department, we were able to organize this successful event and remove 172 guns from the local community. I will keep working to protect New Yorkers from gun violence and ensure that our state is a great place to live, work, raise a family, and retire.”

Today’s community gun buyback resulted in the collection of 172 guns, including 91 long guns, 51 handguns, 26 non-working guns, and four assault rifles. Since 2013, OAG has hosted gun buyback events throughout New York state and has successfully collected nearly 5,500 firearms. To date, Attorney General James has helped remove nearly 3,500 guns out of communities since 2019.

In exchange for the firearms, OAG offered monetary compensation, in the form of prepaid gift cards, when an unloaded gun was received and secured by an officer on site.

“Collecting unwanted firearms is an important community service and I appreciate Attorney General Letitia James’ actions to ensure public safety in Central New York,” said State Senator John Mannion. “This event is the safe, responsible, and legal way to remove any unwanted firearms from your home.”