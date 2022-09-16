Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementRain and Muggy Weather Didn’t Keep Crowds from Attending the 11th Annual...
AnnouncementNewsLocal News

Rain and Muggy Weather Didn’t Keep Crowds from Attending the 11th Annual Mediterranean Festival

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
117
Fifth gift baskets were raffled off for the 11th Annual Mediterranean Festival. (Photo: Punya Wijetunge).

Story and photos by Punya Wijetunge | Utica Phoenix Columnist 

The St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church held their 11th Annual Mediterranean festival Saturday and Sunday with much extravagance despite the rainy weather. 

Talking to the Utica Phoenix, the Chairperson of the Mediterranean Festival Cindy Nimey said the festival was a big hit with over 125 people attending this year, some coming from Syracuse, Herkimer, and even Bighamton. 

“We had a cultural show with Ban Kidwell from New Hartford playing the Piano, traditional  dancing, a 50- basket raffle, traditional Mediterranean food  that topped the Baklava Ice cream Sundaes,” she said. 

She also said there were Serian, Lebanese, and Russian descendants who found the festival an opportunity that brought their community together. 

Nimey further mentioned the Mediterranean Festival that was founded with the intention of paying down the mortgage of the Church has also been funding a number of non-profit organizations in the area that included Hospice, Utica Rescue Mission, Sleep, and Heavenly Peace.  

Nimey said there were a lot of first generation Lebanon, and Greek descendants that have found the festival a place to enrich their religious and cultural heritage, and were very fond of it. 

If you would love to join the festival next year — mark your calendar. It is held annually at the St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 350 Higby Road, New Hartford, on the weekend that follows the labor day. It will take place on Saturday from noon – 8pm and Sunday from noon to 5 pm. 

Previous articleLocal News: Veterans’ Parkway Car Show Donates $20,000 to Purple Heart Veterans
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

Local News: Veterans’ Parkway Car Show Donates $20,000 to Purple Heart...

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0