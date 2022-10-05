Local: MVCC to Celebrate LGBTQ+ Community with Coming Out Day Event

Mohawk Valley Community College will celebrate ‘National Coming Out Day’ on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the College’s Utica Campus. All are welcome to attend.

Every year on National Coming Out Day, people across the U.S. celebrate coming out as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ), or as an ally. MVCC’s event, sponsored by the College’s LGBTQ+ Workgroup, will include an exhibit of photos and the coming-out stories of MVCC students, faculty, and staff from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Payne Hall Lobby at the College’s Utica Campus.

National Coming Out Day was first observed in 1988 on the first anniversary of the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. The day is a reminder that coming out still matters. When people know someone who is LGBTQ, they are far more likely to support equality under the law. Beyond that, our stories can be powerful to each other. Learn more a thttps://www.hrc.org/resources/national-coming-out-day.

About MVCC

Mohawk Valley Community College, established in 1946, is New York State’s first community college with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for everyone. As the community’s college, MVCC is committed to student success through partnerships, transfer and career pathways, and personal enrichment. With campuses in Utica and Rome, MVCC is the region’s primary provider of college education, offering 90 degree and certificate options for its enrollment of 6,000 full- and part-time students. MVCC also serves an additional 6,000 people through its corporate and community education programs, and its campuses welcome more than 50,000 people annually for community events. For more information, visit www.mvcc.edu.