Release: Excellus BCBS Recognized by Forbes as one of NYS’s ‘Best Employers’

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has been recognized by Forbes as one of the best employers in New York state.

In New York state, Excellus BCBS was ranked 19th overall. The Health Plan also finished as the highest ranked insurance company in the state.

“We’re proud to be recognized as a great place to work,” said President and CEO Jim Reed. “As a large upstate New York employer, we’re committed to engaging and supporting our employees through our strong mission, inclusive culture, flexible work environment and comprehensive employee benefits.”

“Last year, we also raised the minimum wage for all employees from $15 to $18 an hour given this commitment to our employees,” he added.

Forbes, and its market research partner Statista, surveyed 70,000 individuals nationwide who worked for companies with at least 500 employees. Forbes divided its list into 51 rankings – one for each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and considered various aspects of the employee experience, including working conditions, salary, potential for growth, and diversity.

Access the full list of rankings at Forbes.com.

Excellus BCBS employs more than 4,000 individuals across 39 counties of upstate New York.