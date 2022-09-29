Local: MVCC student Hanadi Tajir named 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar

Mohawk Valley Community College student Hanadi Tajir was named a 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar — one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) members selected for the $1,000 scholarship from more than 1,300 applicants nationally.

The Leaders of Promise Scholarship, sponsored by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, is awarded to students who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement, community service, and leadership potential. It helps new PTK members defray educational expenses while enrolled in an associate degree program and provides opportunities for students to develop leadership skills by participating in PTK programs.

Tajir, the first member of her family to attend college, was born in Sudan and raised in Egypt. She and her family immigrated to the United States in 2013. She majors in Liberal Arts and Sciences: Mathematics and Science with an emphasis in Biology and, after graduating this spring, plans to transfer to a four-year college and eventually become a surgeon. In addition to her studies, Tajir is very involved on campus. She is the student trustee on MVCC’s Board of Trustees and serves as president of MVCC’s Lambda Beta Chapter of PTK and the PTK New York regional president.

Phi Theta Kappa is the official international honor society for two-year colleges and provides opportunities for the development of leadership and service, for an intellectual climate for exchange of ideas and ideals, for lively fellowship for scholars, and for stimulation of interest in continuing academic excellence.

