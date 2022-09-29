Broadway Utica
Release: Lincoln Davies Building Supply Celebrates 150 Years with Fall Festival

Photo: lincolndavies.com.

Lincoln Davies Building Supply in Sauquoit is celebrating 150 years and hosting a “Birthday Weekend” during the Fall Festival weekends September 30th – Sunday, October 2nd. 

Lincoln Davies Building Supply partners with numerous local businesses and vendors to offer family fun each weekend. The cost for adults is $6 and $4 for kids. 

With plenty of activities for all ages, this event is sure to be a great way to welcome the fall season. Activities include 

  • Corn Maze
  • Flash Light Corn Maze on Select Nights
  • Hayride
  • Food
  • Bounce House

Sept 30th, Oct 1st, and 2nd | 150th Birthday Weekend

Friday, Sept 30th: 

  • Night Maze 6-9pm

Saturday, Oct. 1st:

  • Day Maze 11am-6pm
  • Night Maze 6-9pm

Sunday, Oct. 2nd:

  • Day Maze 11am-4pm

The owner of Lincoln Davies Building Supply, Ed Jones, said; “We are so grateful for the support of our community over the past 150 years!  

The Fall Festival and Corn Maze is co-sponsored in part by Clinton Tractor. The calendar of events is on the web site; www.lincolndavies.com with information about the highlights for each weekend.

